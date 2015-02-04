Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
DNS Stones Pvt Ltd FB limits LT IND B+/ 60 Assigned
IND A4
Jindal Photo Ltd Non-FB WC Bking lines IND A-/ 1550 -
IND A2+
Jindal Photo Ltd FB WC Bking lines IND A-/ 255 -
IND A2+
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt TL IND BB 7.2 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR9.9m)
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 50 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR70m)
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB/ 180 Affirmed
Ltd'S IND A4+
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 46 Affirmed
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL IND D 82.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR102.4m)
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 50 Affirmed
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 second loss credit facilityIND 230.3 Assigned
A-(SO)(exp)
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A (PTCs) IND 3903.6 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd long-TL IND A+ 83 Assigned
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 900 Affirmed
IND A1+
(increased from INR800m)
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(exp) 200 Assigned
/IND A1+(exp)
