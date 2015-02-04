Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DNS Stones Pvt Ltd FB limits LT IND B+/ 60 Assigned IND A4 Jindal Photo Ltd Non-FB WC Bking lines IND A-/ 1550 - IND A2+ Jindal Photo Ltd FB WC Bking lines IND A-/ 255 - IND A2+ Krishna Stone Industries Pvt TL IND BB 7.2 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR9.9m) Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 50 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR70m) Krishna Stone Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB/ 180 Affirmed Ltd'S IND A4+ Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 46 Affirmed Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL IND D 82.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR102.4m) Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 50 Affirmed Sansar Trust Jan 2015 second loss credit facilityIND 230.3 Assigned A-(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A (PTCs) IND 3903.6 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Tvs Logistics Services Ltd long-TL IND A+ 83 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 900 Affirmed IND A1+ (increased from INR800m) Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(exp) 200 Assigned /IND A1+(exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)