Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjana Explosives Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4 25 Downgraded
from IND A4+
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd LC IND A4+ 85 Affirmed
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd LC IND A4+ 15 Assigned
Nandan Denim Ltd NFBL IND A3 144.5 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Plastic Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned
Anjana Explosives Ltd FB WC limits IND B/ 30 Downgraded
IND A4 from IND
BB-/IND A4+
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 17.8 Affirmed
(reduced from INR20.6m)
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 57.8 Assigned
(increased from INR36.8m)
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd CC limit IND BB 100 Affirmed
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd CC limit IND BB 18.9 Assigned
(reduced from INR20.0m)
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd Usance bills discounted IND BB 70 Affirmed
(UBD) under LOC (LC)
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd UBD under LC IND BB 15 Assigned
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6500 Assigned
M/S Manmade FBL IND BB-/ 60 Assigned
IND A4+
Nandan Denim Ltd TL IND BBB- 1903.4 Affirmed
Nandan Denim Ltd FBL IND BBB-/ 730 Affirmed
IND A3
Silver City Housing & TL IND B-(exp) 500 Withdrawn
Infrastructure Ltd
Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd LT IND D 125 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)