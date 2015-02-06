Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Suspended Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 2700 Suspended Joseph Leslie Dynamiks NFB WC limits IND A4 44.5 Assigned Manufacturing. Pvt. Ltd Vee Dee Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4 0.35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accil Corporation Ltd Long-TL IND BBB-(SO) 3000 Suspended Accil Hospitality Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 425 Suspended Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 750 Suspended IND A4+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 60 Affirmed IND A3+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 500 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR285m) Air Travel Bureau Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 30 Assigned IND A3+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 130 Assigned IND A3+ Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd TL IND BBB- 5072.9 Suspended Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 3150 Suspended IND A3 Bnk Investments TL IND B- 450 Withdrawn Galfar Engineering & FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ 1020 Assigned Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd IND A3 (with a sub-limit of non-fund-based working capital facilities of INR100m) Galfar Engineering & non-FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ 1300 Assigned Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd IND A3 (with a sub-limit of fund-based working capital facilities of INR870m) Joseph Leslie Dynamiks FB WC limits IND B 40 Assigned Manufacturing. Pvt. Ltd Kwality Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 8250 Suspended IND A2 Kwality Ltd NFB WC limits IND BBB+ / 250 Suspended IND A2 Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B- 1500 Suspended Platinum Trust January 2015 Second loss credit facilityIND 50.1 Assigned A(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust January 2015 Series A PTC IND 3134 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB- / 87.5 Assigned IND A4+ Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL (o/s) IND B 32.88 Assigned Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / 150 Assigned IND A4 Vee Dee Enterprises FB WC limits IND B+ 24 Assigned Vee Dee Enterprises Long-TL IND B+ 43.5 Assigned Vee Dee Enterprises Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ (exp) 11 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)