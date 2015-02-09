Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CPC (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 150 Assigned Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ SVS Mookambika Constructions Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Borah Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB CPC (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND C 180 Migrated from (suspended) IND C CPC (P) Ltd Long-TL IND D 91.3 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Jonna Steels FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 370 Assigned Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Outstanding TL IND BB- 713.2 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB- Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt FB limits IND BB- 176 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB- / IND / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ SVS Mookambika Constructions TL IND BB 13.7 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) SVS Mookambika Constructions FB WC limits IND BB 120 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) SVS Mookambika Constructions FB WC limits (adhoc/SBLC) IND BB 5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) W.S. Electric Ltd TL IND B+ 250 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)