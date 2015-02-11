Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Mani Export Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (forward IND A4+ 2 Affirmed contract) Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd FB limits (SLC) IND A4+ 16 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd FB limits (SLC) IND A4+ 16 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 (exp) 400 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3 80 Assigned Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 340 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 186.5 Upgraded from IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IIERT December 2014 Series B PTCs IND A-(SO) 49.1 Assigned IIERT December 2014 Series A pass through IND AA(SO) 933 Assigned certificate Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 195 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Kunj Behari Lal Charitable TL IND BB 103.9 Migrated from Trust (suspended) IND BB Kunj Behari Lal Charitable BG IND BB 95 Migrated from Trust (suspended) IND BB Mani Export Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB 498 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR438m) National Cooperative Redeemable, IND AA+(exp) 2000 Assigned Development Corporation Non-convertible, secured TBs National Cooperative Green shoe option IND AA+(exp) 3000 Assigned Development Corporation Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB IND BBB 384.8 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR419.5m) Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 174.2 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB-/ IND A3 (increased from INR57.5m) Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+(exp) 74 Withdrawn Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 160 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned (exp) Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 213.9 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 46.2 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 1500 Assigned IND A3 Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- / IND / IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 5000 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR3.88bn) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)