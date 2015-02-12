Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 95 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 97.5 Affirmed (increased from INR57.5m) Prakasa Spectro Cast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 10 Withdrawn Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 156.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 400 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/IND /IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 65 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/IND /IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 195 Assigned Flair Garments (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 30 Assigned Flair Garments (P) Ltd LT loans IND B- 28.7 Assigned Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND B+ 2118.6 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR1,749m) Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 79.7 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR96.7m) Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 170 Upgraded from IND BB (increased from INR160m) Oscar Investments Ltd LT NCDs IND A 1500 Assigned PKP Feed Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 57 Downgraded from IND B-/IND A4 Pkp Feed Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 112.9 Downgraded from IND B- Polycab Wires Industries Pvt WC limit IND BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Prakasa Spectro Cast Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB-/ 70 Withdrawn IND A4+ Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit IND B+(exp) 15 Assigned /IND A4(exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)