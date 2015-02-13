Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kristna Engineering Works Non-FB limits IND A4+ 21 Withdrawn Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 3.5 Assigned Rajendra Kumar Kalal NFB WC limits IND A4+ 95 Assigned Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 1 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd FB facility LT/ST IND B+/IND A4100 Assigned Emami Realty Ltd NCD IND 1000 Assigned AA-(SO)(exp) Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 10.8 Assigned Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 70.31 Assigned Ishan International FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4300 Assigned Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND B+ 118.6 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR1,749m) Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 20 Assigned Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B+(exp) 10 Assigned Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B+(exp) 23.8 Assigned Kristna Engineering Works FB WC limits IND BB/ 69 Withdrawn IND A4+ Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 5.8 Assigned Nirmala Infra Projects India Long-TL IND D 12 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India FB WC limits IND D 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India NonFB WC limits IND D 83 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajendra Kumar Kalal FB WC limits IND BB 25 Assigned Sansar Trust Jan 2015 second loss credit facilityIND A-(SO) 370.8 Assigned Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 3903.6 Assigned St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk loans IND BBB- 425.88 Assigned Society (including sanction limits of INR180m) Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 60 Withdrawn A4+ VVC Motors Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)