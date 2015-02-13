Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kristna Engineering Works Non-FB limits IND A4+ 21 Withdrawn
Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Rajendra Kumar Kalal NFB WC limits IND A4+ 95 Assigned
Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 1 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D. P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd FB facility LT/ST IND B+/IND A4100 Assigned
Emami Realty Ltd NCD IND 1000 Assigned
AA-(SO)(exp)
Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 10.8 Assigned
Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 70.31 Assigned
Ishan International FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4300 Assigned
Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND B+ 118.6 Upgraded from
IND D
(increased from INR1,749m)
Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 20 Assigned
Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B+(exp) 10 Assigned
Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B+(exp) 23.8 Assigned
Kristna Engineering Works FB WC limits IND BB/ 69 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned
Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 5.8 Assigned
Nirmala Infra Projects India Long-TL IND D 12 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nirmala Infra Projects India FB WC limits IND D 35 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nirmala Infra Projects India NonFB WC limits IND D 83 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajendra Kumar Kalal FB WC limits IND BB 25 Assigned
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 second loss credit facilityIND A-(SO) 370.8 Assigned
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 3903.6 Assigned
St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk loans IND BBB- 425.88 Assigned
Society
(including sanction limits of INR180m)
Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 60 Withdrawn
A4+
VVC Motors Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB+ 200 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)