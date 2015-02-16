Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 86 Assigned Ltd Welspun India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 3900 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 100 Assigned IND A4+ Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ 215 Assigned IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hope Healthways Long-TL IND D 800 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - XIV Series A PTC IND A(SO) 841.2 Assigned (exp) India Standard Loan Trust - XIV Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.4 Assigned (exp) India Standard Loan Trust - XIV Second loss credit facilityIND BBB(SO) 26.9 Assigned (exp) Khyati Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA(SO) 3000 Assigned (exp) Kudu Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 75 Assigned Kudu Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 25 Assigned Markandeshwar Foods & Allied FB Bk facility IND B+/IND 182.5 Assigned Products Ltd A4 Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B+ 74.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 10 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 105 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 7.7 Assigned Ltd Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 145.24 Withdrawn (suspended) Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 56.4 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Surya Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 200 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Welspun India Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 22500 Assigned Welspun India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 8500 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)