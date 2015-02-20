Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 70 Assigned
Eastern Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 502.5 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NFBL IND A1 3110 Affirmed
(increased from INR3020m)
Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Affirmed
(increased from INR300m)
Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 1800 Affirmed
(increased from INR1000m)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme* IND A1+ 18000 Assigned
*INR6bn is backed by the fund-based facility
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+(SO) 500 Assigned
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Prism Cement Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA 2000 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit LT/ST IND BB- / 650 Assigned
IND A4+
Baba Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B+ / 90 Assigned
IND A4
E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd (o/s) TL IND BBB- 1927 Assigned
E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 160 Assigned
IND A3
Eastern Construction Company FB limits LT/ST IND BB/ 15 Assigned
IND A4+
Karnataka State Financial BONDS IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Financial BONDS IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed
Corporation
Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 70 Assigned
Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 50 Assigned
IND A4
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / 15 Assigned
IND A4
Prism Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 10780 Affirmed
(reduced from INR15000m)
Prism Cement Ltd FBL IND A- 4400 Affirmed
(increased from INR3678.1m)
Prism Cement Ltd secured NCDs IND A- 650 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,500m)
Prism Cement Ltd unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Affirmed
(reduced from INR300m)
Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Affirmed
Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Affirmed
(interest rate reduced from 11%)
Prism Cement Ltd LT IND A- 1500 Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA- 15000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBBL LT/ST IND AA- / 20000 Assigned
IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBBL LT/ST IND AA- / 135000 Assigned
IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBL LT/ST IND 5000 Assigned
AA-(EXP)/
IND A1+(EXP)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBL LT/ST IND 20000 Assigned
AA-(EXP)/
IND A1+(EXP)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 7000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 4550 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 6500 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 8700 Assigned
(reduced from INR11.25bn)
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 37.7 Assigned
Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Assigned
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 17 Affirmed
(reduced from INR31.7m)
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 150 Affirmed
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
