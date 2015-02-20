Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 70 Assigned Eastern Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 502.5 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NFBL IND A1 3110 Affirmed (increased from INR3020m) Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Affirmed (increased from INR300m) Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 1800 Affirmed (increased from INR1000m) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme* IND A1+ 18000 Assigned *INR6bn is backed by the fund-based facility Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+(SO) 500 Assigned Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prism Cement Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA 2000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit LT/ST IND BB- / 650 Assigned IND A4+ Baba Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B+ / 90 Assigned IND A4 E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd (o/s) TL IND BBB- 1927 Assigned E C Blades And Tools Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 160 Assigned IND A3 Eastern Construction Company FB limits LT/ST IND BB/ 15 Assigned IND A4+ Karnataka State Financial BONDS IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed Corporation Karnataka State Financial BONDS IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed Corporation Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 70 Assigned Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 50 Assigned IND A4 Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / 15 Assigned IND A4 Prism Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 10780 Affirmed (reduced from INR15000m) Prism Cement Ltd FBL IND A- 4400 Affirmed (increased from INR3678.1m) Prism Cement Ltd secured NCDs IND A- 650 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,500m) Prism Cement Ltd unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Affirmed (reduced from INR300m) Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Affirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Affirmed (interest rate reduced from 11%) Prism Cement Ltd LT IND A- 1500 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA- 15000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBBL LT/ST IND AA- / 20000 Assigned IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBBL LT/ST IND AA- / 135000 Assigned IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBL LT/ST IND 5000 Assigned AA-(EXP)/ IND A1+(EXP) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBL LT/ST IND 20000 Assigned AA-(EXP)/ IND A1+(EXP) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 7000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 4550 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 6500 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 8700 Assigned (reduced from INR11.25bn) Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 37.7 Assigned Sunraj Ceramics Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Assigned Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 17 Affirmed (reduced from INR31.7m) Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 150 Affirmed IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.