COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
(within working capital limits)
Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 140 Assigned
Happiest Minds Technologies Non-FB WC limits IND A3 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ceat Ltd Fixed deposit programme taa- 1930 Upgraded from
IND ta-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 4900 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD IND A+ 5000 Affirmed
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 7520 Affirmed
A1+
(increased from INR7150m)
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A- 1130 Affirmed
(increased from INR950m)
Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 300 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 4760 Affirmed
(increased from INR3,000m)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 8700 Affirmed
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD IND A+ / IND 7500 Affirmed
A1+
Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned
Ceat Ltd TL IND A+ 4530 Upgraded from
IND A
(Increased fromINR3.12bn)
Ceat Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 5000 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A / IND A1
(reduced from INR6.7bn)
Ceat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 9000 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A / IND A1
(Increased from INR7.25bn)
Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B+ 308.5 Assigned
Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 42.5 Assigned
A4
Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / IND 22.5 Assigned
A4
Fair N Flair Garments FB WC limits IND B- 400 Assigned
Fair N Flair Garments TL IND B- 34.1 Assigned
Happiest Minds Technologies FB WC limits IND BBB- / 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A3
Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water Senior project Bk loan 1 IND AA- 847.7 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water Senior project Bk loan 2 IND AA- 19700 Assigned
Ltd
ITI'S ('J' Series) LT, IND D(SO) 1500 Withdrawn
government of
India-guaranteed bonds programme.
ITI'S ('I' Series) LT, IND D(SO) 500 Withdrawn
government of
India-guaranteed bonds programme.
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 500 Assigned
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB- 1000 Assigned
Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd TL LT IND BB 90.2 Assigned
South East Asian Education WCF IND BB- 48.5 Affirmed
Trust'S
South East Asian Education Bk LOAN IND BB- 107.84 Affirmed
Trust'S
(reduced from INR139.79m)
