Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 500 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned (within working capital limits) Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 140 Assigned Happiest Minds Technologies Non-FB WC limits IND A3 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceat Ltd Fixed deposit programme taa- 1930 Upgraded from IND ta- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 150 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 4900 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 7520 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR7150m) Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A- 1130 Affirmed (increased from INR950m) Barmalt Malting (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 300 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 4760 Affirmed (increased from INR3,000m) Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 8700 Affirmed Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD IND A+ / IND 7500 Affirmed A1+ Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Ceat Ltd TL IND A+ 4530 Upgraded from IND A (Increased fromINR3.12bn) Ceat Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 5000 Upgraded from A1+ IND A / IND A1 (reduced from INR6.7bn) Ceat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 9000 Upgraded from A1+ IND A / IND A1 (Increased from INR7.25bn) Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B+ 308.5 Assigned Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 42.5 Assigned A4 Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / IND 22.5 Assigned A4 Fair N Flair Garments FB WC limits IND B- 400 Assigned Fair N Flair Garments TL IND B- 34.1 Assigned Happiest Minds Technologies FB WC limits IND BBB- / 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A3 Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water Senior project Bk loan 1 IND AA- 847.7 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water Senior project Bk loan 2 IND AA- 19700 Assigned Ltd ITI'S ('J' Series) LT, IND D(SO) 1500 Withdrawn government of India-guaranteed bonds programme. ITI'S ('I' Series) LT, IND D(SO) 500 Withdrawn government of India-guaranteed bonds programme. Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 500 Assigned Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB- 1000 Assigned Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd TL LT IND BB 90.2 Assigned South East Asian Education WCF IND BB- 48.5 Affirmed Trust'S South East Asian Education Bk LOAN IND BB- 107.84 Affirmed Trust'S (reduced from INR139.79m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)