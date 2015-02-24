Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chabbra'S Associates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned Gspc Gas Co. Ltd CPs/ST debt IND A1+ 350 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceat'S FD IND taa- 1930 Upgraded from IND tA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Chicken'S FB WC limits IND B / IND 55 Suspended A4 Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limits: IND B+ / IND 150 Suspended A4 Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limits IND B+(EXP) 50 Withdrawn / IND A4(EXP) Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed Improvement Trust'S Ceat'S TL IND A (exp) 2700 Withdrawn Ceat'S LT Issuer IND A+ - Upgraded from IND A Ceat'S TL IND A+ 3930 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR3.12bn) Ceat'S FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 5000 Upgraded from A1+ IND A / IND A1 (reduced from INR6.7bn) Ceat'S NFB WC limits IND A+ / IND 9000 Upgraded from A1+ IND A / IND A1 (Increased from INR7.25bn) Chabbra'S Associates FB WC limits IND BB 135 Assigned Eci Engineering & Construction FB WC limits IND D 3380 Suspended Co. Ltd Eci Engineering & Construction Non-FB WC limits IND D 13.75 Suspended Co. Ltd Filatex India Ltd TL IND BBB- 1933.4 Assigned Filatex India Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 1400 Assigned IND A3 Filatex India Ltd Non-fund- based limits IND BBB- / 3000 Assigned IND A3 Gspc Gas Co. Ltd WC limits LT/ST IND A+ / 4450 Assigned RWP/IND A1+ (Increased from INR2,450m) Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loans IND D 7030 Downgraded from IND BB- Saral Home Finance Ltd Bk loan programme IND BBB- 207.55 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND D 2781.5 Withdrawn Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 3345.9 Withdrawn Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 237.5 Withdrawn Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt TL IND BBB- 14.5 Assigned Ltd Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 100 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 53.7 Assigned Ltd IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)