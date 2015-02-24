Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chabbra'S Associates Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Gspc Gas Co. Ltd CPs/ST debt IND A1+ 350 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ceat'S FD IND taa- 1930 Upgraded from
IND tA+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Chicken'S FB WC limits IND B / IND 55 Suspended
A4
Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limits: IND B+ / IND 150 Suspended
A4
Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limits IND B+(EXP) 50 Withdrawn
/ IND A4(EXP)
Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed
Improvement Trust'S
Ceat'S TL IND A (exp) 2700 Withdrawn
Ceat'S LT Issuer IND A+ - Upgraded from
IND A
Ceat'S TL IND A+ 3930 Upgraded from
IND A
(increased from INR3.12bn)
Ceat'S FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 5000 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A / IND A1
(reduced from INR6.7bn)
Ceat'S NFB WC limits IND A+ / IND 9000 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A / IND A1
(Increased from INR7.25bn)
Chabbra'S Associates FB WC limits IND BB 135 Assigned
Eci Engineering & Construction FB WC limits IND D 3380 Suspended
Co. Ltd
Eci Engineering & Construction Non-FB WC limits IND D 13.75 Suspended
Co. Ltd
Filatex India Ltd TL IND BBB- 1933.4 Assigned
Filatex India Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 1400 Assigned
IND A3
Filatex India Ltd Non-fund- based limits IND BBB- / 3000 Assigned
IND A3
Gspc Gas Co. Ltd WC limits LT/ST IND A+ / 4450 Assigned
RWP/IND A1+
(Increased from INR2,450m)
Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loans IND D 7030 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Saral Home Finance Ltd Bk loan programme IND BBB- 207.55 Assigned
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND D 2781.5 Withdrawn
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 3345.9 Withdrawn
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 237.5 Withdrawn
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt TL IND BBB- 14.5 Assigned
Ltd
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 100 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 53.7 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
