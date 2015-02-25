Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Non-FB limits IND A3+(SO) 50 Upgraded from Rerolling Pvt Ltd IND A3(SO) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 227.4 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR200m) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 227.4 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR200m) Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 0.7 Upgraded from IND A4 Ifb Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 100 Affirmed (Reduced from INR220m) K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd Non FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Upgraded from IND D M/S Rashmi Motors NFBL IND A4+ 1 Withdrawn Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 2500 Assigned Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 18.5 Affirmed Sova Power Ltd NFBL IND A4 150 Affirmed (increased from INR100m) Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 450 Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 450 Assigned Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 90 Upgraded from IND A3 Vinay Wires & Poly Products Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Affirmed Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 730 Affirmed (increased from INR630m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Long-TL IND BBB(SO) 45.8 Upgraded from Rerolling Pvt Ltd IND BBB-(SO) (reduced from INR65.7m) Balajee Mini Steels & FB limits IND BBB(SO) 250 Upgraded from Rerolling Pvt Ltd IND BBB-(SO) (increased from INR150m) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 74.8 Upgraded from IND BBB- (increased from INR72m) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FB limits IND BBB 430 Upgraded from IND BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 74.8 Upgraded from IND BBB- (increased from INR72m) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FB limits IND BBB 430 Upgraded from IND BBB- Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 62 Affirmed Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd TL limit IND D 50 Assigned Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 455.4 Affirmed Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 62 Affirmed Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd TL limit IND D 50 Assigned Gowthami Infratec Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 455.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR515.40m) Grace Suppliers Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 175 Upgraded from IND B+ IFB Agro Industries Ltd CC limit IND A 330 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR236m) IFB Agro Industries Ltd FB limits LT/ST IND A / 150 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A-/ Affirmed (increased from INR122.5m): IFB Agro Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A-(EXP) 200 Withdrawn Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 43.8 Assigned Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd FB CC limits IND BB 200 Assigned Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd FB overdraft against IND BB 70 Assigned property Jeevandeep Prakashan Pvt. Ltd FB stand by line of credit IND BB 80 Assigned K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 1005.1 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR1,005.5m) K. M. Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND BB 317.2 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR264.5m) M/S Rashmi Motors Long-TL IND BB- 21 Withdrawn M/S Rashmi Motors FBL IND BB- 133 Affirmed (increased from INR48m) Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCD IND BBB 3977 Assigned Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BBB / 1300 Assigned IND A3+ Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCD IND BBB(exp) 3023 Assigned (reduced from INR7,000m) Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCD IND BBB(exp) 500 Assigned Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 149.3 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR184.3m) Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / - Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed Sova Power Ltd FBL IND B+ 115 Upgraded from IND C Sova Power Ltd WC TL IND B+ 69 Upgraded from IND C (reduced from INR69.4m) Sova Power Ltd Funded interest TL IND B+ 30.8 Upgraded from IND C Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd TL IND BBB 2936.3 Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd TL IND BBB 2936.3 Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd FB Fac IND BBB / 800 Assigned IND A3+ Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd FB Fac IND BBB / 800 Assigned IND A3+ Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 110 Upgraded from IND BBB- Vinay Wires & Poly Products FB WC limit IND BB / 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 36.2 Affirmed (Reduced from INR77.5m) Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB- / 250 Affirmed IND A3 Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd FB limits IND A+ 90 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)