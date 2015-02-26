Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed (increased from INR6bn) Axis Finance Ltd Secured ST Bk loans IND A1+ 9750 Affirmed (increased from INR3bn) Axis Finance Ltd Unsecured ST Bk loan IND A1+ 2250 Affirmed Bangalore Metro Rail CP at ST IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Perfect Filaments Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 162.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 8000 Affirmed (increased from INR4bn) Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND D 1115 Downgraded from IND BBB-/IND A3 and re-assigned IND BBB-(SO)/ IND A3(SO) Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND D 124.1 Downgraded from IND BBB- and re-assigned IND BBB-(SO) (reduced from INR229.7m) Global Green Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND D 150 Downgraded from IND BBB-/IND A3 and re-assigned IND BBB-(SO) /IND A3(SO) KDM Clothing Co. TL IND BB- 24.68 Assigned KDM Clothing Co. FB limits IND BB- / 43.7 Assigned IND A4+ M/S Parin Gems FB limits IND BB- / 260.5 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+/ IND A4 (increased from INR253.3m) MM Trust Feb 15 Series A PTC IND 1014 Assigned AA+(SO)(exp) Perfect Filaments Ltd TL IND BBB 641.7 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 600 Assigned IND A3+ Perfect Filaments Ltd TL IND BBB(exp) 383 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd proposed FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 80 Assigned /IND A3+(exp) Sandhar Technologies Ltd TL IND A+ 1193.4 Upgraded from IND A- Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 600 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A-/ IND A1 Sandhar Technologies Ltd NFB WC IND A+ / 112 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A-/ IND A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)