Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Finance Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
(increased from INR6bn)
Axis Finance Ltd Secured ST Bk loans IND A1+ 9750 Affirmed
(increased from INR3bn)
Axis Finance Ltd Unsecured ST Bk loan IND A1+ 2250 Affirmed
Bangalore Metro Rail CP at ST IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Perfect Filaments Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 162.4 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND AAA 8000 Affirmed
(increased from INR4bn)
Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND D 1115 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-/IND A3
and
re-assigned
IND BBB-(SO)/
IND A3(SO)
Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND D 124.1 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
and
re-assigned
IND BBB-(SO)
(reduced from INR229.7m)
Global Green Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND D 150 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-/IND A3
and
re-assigned
IND BBB-(SO)
/IND A3(SO)
KDM Clothing Co. TL IND BB- 24.68 Assigned
KDM Clothing Co. FB limits IND BB- / 43.7 Assigned
IND A4+
M/S Parin Gems FB limits IND BB- / 260.5 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND B+/
IND A4
(increased from INR253.3m)
MM Trust Feb 15 Series A PTC IND 1014 Assigned
AA+(SO)(exp)
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL IND BBB 641.7 Assigned
Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 600 Assigned
IND A3+
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL IND BBB(exp) 383 Assigned
Perfect Filaments Ltd proposed FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 80 Assigned
/IND A3+(exp)
Sandhar Technologies Ltd TL IND A+ 1193.4 Upgraded from
IND A-
Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 600 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A-/
IND A1
Sandhar Technologies Ltd NFB WC IND A+ / 112 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A-/
IND A1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
