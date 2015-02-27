Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Arihant Ship Breakers Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Assigned Dinesh Textile Mills NFB WC limits IND A4 2.5 Assigned Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A3 224.8 Suspended R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 70 Assigned Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 190 Assigned Wellman Carbo Metalicks (I) Ltd Non FBL IND A4+ 560 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Arihant Ship Breakers Long-TL IND B- 16.2 Assigned Arihant Ship Breakers Fund based WC limits IND B- 75 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 49.95 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 200 Assigned Dinesh Textile Mills FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Assigned Dinesh Textile Mills TL IND B+ 11.69 Assigned Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 9.9 Assigned Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / A4 100 Assigned Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B(exp) / 100 Assigned A4 (exp) Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND B 13.1 Assigned Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / A4 40 Assigned Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB 270 Suspended Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 69.4 Suspended Mars Packaging Industries TL IND B 6.8 Assigned Mars Packaging Industries FB WC limit IND B /A4 70 Assigned R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+ /A4 100 Assigned Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 40 Assigned Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp TL IND B- 37.5 Assigned (Khemisati) Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp FBL IND B- 20 Assigned (Khemisati) Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Outlook to Positive ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)