Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 26, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Arihant Ship Breakers Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Assigned
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Assigned
Dinesh Textile Mills NFB WC limits IND A4 2.5 Assigned
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A3 224.8 Suspended
R V Plastic Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 70 Assigned
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 190 Assigned
Wellman Carbo Metalicks (I) Ltd Non FBL IND A4+ 560 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Arihant Ship Breakers Long-TL IND B- 16.2 Assigned
Arihant Ship Breakers Fund based WC limits IND B- 75 Assigned
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 49.95 Assigned
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 200 Assigned
Dinesh Textile Mills FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Assigned
Dinesh Textile Mills TL IND B+ 11.69 Assigned
Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B 9.9 Assigned
Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / A4 100 Assigned
Kbs Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B(exp) / 100 Assigned
A4 (exp)
Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND B 13.1 Assigned
Ls Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / A4 40 Assigned
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB 270 Suspended
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 69.4 Suspended
Mars Packaging Industries TL IND B 6.8 Assigned
Mars Packaging Industries FB WC limit IND B /A4 70 Assigned
R V Plastic Ltd FB limits IND B+ /A4 100 Assigned
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 40 Assigned
Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp TL IND B- 37.5 Assigned
(Khemisati)
Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp FBL IND B- 20 Assigned
(Khemisati)
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Outlook to
Positive
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)