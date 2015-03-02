Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 27, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aes Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility (BG (BG)) IND A2+(SO) 300 Affirmed
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities NFBL IND A4+ 57 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR47m)
Loocust Incorp (Loocust) FB Fac IND A3 630 Assigned
Loocust Incorp (Loocust) Non-FB Fac IND A3 20 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 2500 Assigned
Ltd
Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1+ 2300 Affirmed
(increased from INR2,000m)
Steel Impex & Industries FB ST Fac IND A4 230 Affirmed
(increase from INR200m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AD Hydro Power Ltd NCD IND A-(SO) 1310 Assigned
Cogent Glass Ltd LT Issuer IND BBB - Affirmed
Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 70 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BB
and Affirmed
Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB-(exp) 30 Assigned
/ IND
A4+(exp)
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities FBL IND BB+ 164 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND BB
(increased from INR134m)
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase I -LT subordinated IND BB 1430 Suspended
Bk loans
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase II- LT subordinated IND BB 1550 Suspended
Bk loans
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase I -LT senior Bk loansIND BB+ 21490 Suspended
Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase II-LT senior Bk loansIND BB+ 23220 Suspended
Kct Trading Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 525 Affirmed
(increased from INR475m)
Loocust Incorp (Loocust) Long-TL IND BBB- 166.11 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA+ 18500 Assigned
Ltd
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Malana Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A- 2160 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,430m)
Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd FB facility IND A+/IND 50 Affirmed
A1+
Mpk Steels (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 37.58 Suspended
Mpk Steels (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 130 Suspended
A4
Rank Silicon And Industries FBL IND BB+ 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd FBWCL IND BBB+ / 150 Assigned
IND A2+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)