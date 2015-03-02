Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aes Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility (BG (BG)) IND A2+(SO) 300 Affirmed Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities NFBL IND A4+ 57 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from INR47m) Loocust Incorp (Loocust) FB Fac IND A3 630 Assigned Loocust Incorp (Loocust) Non-FB Fac IND A3 20 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance CP IND A1+ 2500 Assigned Ltd Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1+ 2300 Affirmed (increased from INR2,000m) Steel Impex & Industries FB ST Fac IND A4 230 Affirmed (increase from INR200m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD Hydro Power Ltd NCD IND A-(SO) 1310 Assigned Cogent Glass Ltd LT Issuer IND BBB - Affirmed Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / 70 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BB and Affirmed Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB-(exp) 30 Assigned / IND A4+(exp) Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities FBL IND BB+ 164 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB (increased from INR134m) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase I -LT subordinated IND BB 1430 Suspended Bk loans Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase II- LT subordinated IND BB 1550 Suspended Bk loans Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase I -LT senior Bk loansIND BB+ 21490 Suspended Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd Phase II-LT senior Bk loansIND BB+ 23220 Suspended Kct Trading Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 525 Affirmed (increased from INR475m) Loocust Incorp (Loocust) Long-TL IND BBB- 166.11 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Bk loans IND AA+ 18500 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCD IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Subordinated debt IND AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Malana Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A- 2160 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,430m) Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd FB facility IND A+/IND 50 Affirmed A1+ Mpk Steels (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 37.58 Suspended Mpk Steels (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 130 Suspended A4 Rank Silicon And Industries FBL IND BB+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Viney Corporation Pvt Ltd FBWCL IND BBB+ / 150 Assigned IND A2+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)