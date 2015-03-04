Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 3, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A3 1750 Assigned
Ltd
D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A3(exp) 400 Assigned
Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FBL IND A1 1134.3 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A3+ 91 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A3+(exp) 403 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Transaction Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND 2742.4 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
ABS Transaction Series A2 PTCs IND 603.7 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND 251.1 Assigned
A-(SO)(exp)
Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND 25.1 Assigned
BB-(SO)(exp)
D Thakkar Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 750 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A 2663.4 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 10.35% redeemable NCDs IND A 600 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 9.65% redeemable NCDs IND A 375 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A (exp)/ 1801.1 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd IND A1(exp)
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And WC demand loan IND A (exp)/ 300 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd IND A1(exp)
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A / 300 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd IND A1
HCL Infosystems Ltd FB limits IND A- / 2250 Downgraded
IND A1 from IND
A+/IND A1+
HCL Infosystems Ltd Non-FB limits IND A- / 30620 Downgraded
IND A1 from IND
A+/IND A1+
(reduced from INR33.58bn)
IRB Infrastructure Developers Non-FBL IND A- / 7000 Affirmed
Ltd IND A1
IRB Infrastructure Developers TL IND A- / 14000 Affirmed
Ltd IND A1
(increased from INR12.0bn)
Irb Infrastructure Developers Rupee TL IND AA-(SO) 5000 Affirmed
Ltd
Ircon-Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB+ 3813 Affirmed
(reduced from INR5,215m)
Jain Coal Agency'S LT/ST IND B- / 50 Withdrawn
IND A4
Microtek International Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 240 Assigned
Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / 50 Assigned
IND A1
Om Gram Udyog Samiti'S TL IND B+ 15 Assigned
Om Gram Udyog Samiti'S WC facility IND B+ 7 Assigned
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB 1942.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB(exp) 507.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt long-TL IND BB 8 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt FB limits IND BB / 150 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)