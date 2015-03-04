Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A3 1750 Assigned Ltd D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A3(exp) 400 Assigned Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FBL IND A1 1134.3 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A3+ 91 Assigned Pvt Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A3+(exp) 403 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Transaction Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND 2742.4 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) ABS Transaction Series A2 PTCs IND 603.7 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND 251.1 Assigned A-(SO)(exp) Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND 25.1 Assigned BB-(SO)(exp) D Thakkar Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 750 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A 2663.4 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 10.35% redeemable NCDs IND A 600 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 9.65% redeemable NCDs IND A 375 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A (exp)/ 1801.1 Assigned Chemicals Ltd IND A1(exp) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And WC demand loan IND A (exp)/ 300 Assigned Chemicals Ltd IND A1(exp) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A / 300 Assigned Chemicals Ltd IND A1 HCL Infosystems Ltd FB limits IND A- / 2250 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A+/IND A1+ HCL Infosystems Ltd Non-FB limits IND A- / 30620 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A+/IND A1+ (reduced from INR33.58bn) IRB Infrastructure Developers Non-FBL IND A- / 7000 Affirmed Ltd IND A1 IRB Infrastructure Developers TL IND A- / 14000 Affirmed Ltd IND A1 (increased from INR12.0bn) Irb Infrastructure Developers Rupee TL IND AA-(SO) 5000 Affirmed Ltd Ircon-Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB+ 3813 Affirmed (reduced from INR5,215m) Jain Coal Agency'S LT/ST IND B- / 50 Withdrawn IND A4 Microtek International Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 240 Assigned Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / 50 Assigned IND A1 Om Gram Udyog Samiti'S TL IND B+ 15 Assigned Om Gram Udyog Samiti'S WC facility IND B+ 7 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB 1942.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB(exp) 507.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt long-TL IND BB 8 Suspended Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt FB limits IND BB / 150 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.