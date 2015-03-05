Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Ltd Bkd Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned Rlj Concast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Sanjay Diesels Non-FB limits IND A4 80 Assigned Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 432 Affirmed Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 12 Affirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 2620 Affirmed (increased from INR1,620m) Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 800 Assigned Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+(exp) 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt TL IND BB- 22 Withdrawn Ltd Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt FB limits IND BB- / 59 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND A+ 5000 Assigned Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A+ 700 Assigned Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd TL IND A+(exp) 1200 Assigned Amba Foods FB limits LT/ST IND B / IND 90 Assigned A4 Bkd Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 20 Assigned Enes Textile Mills Term-loan facility IND A- 3.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR78.7m) Enes Textile Mills FB WC facility IND A- / IND 500 Affirmed A1 Indraprastha Gas Ltd Proposed bond programme IND AAA(exp) 4000 Assigned Mmfsl Da Dec 2010-1 Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 5.1 Affirmed Mmfsl Da Nov 2011 Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 203.3 Affirmed Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 40 Assigned Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND 450 Assigned A4+ RlJ Concast Pvt Ltd Term-loans IND BB- 280 Assigned RlJ Concast Pvt Ltd FB-limits IND BB- / 150 Assigned IND A4+ Sanjay Diesels FB limits IND B+ / IND 70 Assigned A4 Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 80 Assigned A4 Trident Chemphar Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB/IND 80 Affirmed A3+ Vishal Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 295 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- 900 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)