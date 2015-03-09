Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Project Bk loans(Phase 2A IND D 2770 Downgraded
extension) from IND A4
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd WC facility IND D 250 Downgraded
from IND A4
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 900 Assigned
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Majestic Exports Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 3.5 Upgraded from
IND A4
TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 289.8 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR197.2m)
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 767 Affirmed
IND A3
(enhanced from INR650m)
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 680 Affirmed
IND A3
(enhanced from INR600m)
Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ (SO)417.9 Assigned
Frontier Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 345.05 Assigned
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL * IND D 910 Downgraded
from IND C
* The earlier loans of Phase 1, Phase 2A, OSV/PSV and warehouse and transit shed are merged
to this term loans
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd FITL loans IND D 250 Downgraded
from IND C
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB-/ 400 Assigned
IND A4+
Kopargaon Ahmednagar Phase-I LT senior project Bk loan IND BB- 1560 Assigned
Tollways Pvt Ltd
Majestic Exports Long-TL IND BB- 8.3 Upgraded from
IND B+
(reduced from INR11.4m)
Majestic Exports Long-TL IND BB- 21 Assigned
Majestic Exports FB WC limit IND BB- / 140 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND B+/
IND A4
One Capitall Ltd Bk loans IND BB 900 Assigned
Platinum Trust February 2015 Second loss credit facilityIND A+(SO) 31.5 Assigned
(exp)
Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2519.3 Assigned
(exp)
Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 628.2 Assigned
(exp)
Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 70 Assigned
IND A4+
Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd Bk loans and NCDs IND BB- 1000 Withdrawn
TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 30 Assigned
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
