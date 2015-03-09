Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Project Bk loans(Phase 2A IND D 2770 Downgraded extension) from IND A4 Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd WC facility IND D 250 Downgraded from IND A4 Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 100 Assigned Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 900 Assigned Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 20 Assigned Majestic Exports Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 3.5 Upgraded from IND A4 TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 289.8 Affirmed (enhanced from INR197.2m) Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 767 Affirmed IND A3 (enhanced from INR650m) Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 680 Affirmed IND A3 (enhanced from INR600m) Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ (SO)417.9 Assigned Frontier Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 345.05 Assigned Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL * IND D 910 Downgraded from IND C * The earlier loans of Phase 1, Phase 2A, OSV/PSV and warehouse and transit shed are merged to this term loans Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd FITL loans IND D 250 Downgraded from IND C Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB-/ 400 Assigned IND A4+ Kopargaon Ahmednagar Phase-I LT senior project Bk loan IND BB- 1560 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd Majestic Exports Long-TL IND BB- 8.3 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR11.4m) Majestic Exports Long-TL IND BB- 21 Assigned Majestic Exports FB WC limit IND BB- / 140 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+/ IND A4 One Capitall Ltd Bk loans IND BB 900 Assigned Platinum Trust February 2015 Second loss credit facilityIND A+(SO) 31.5 Assigned (exp) Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2519.3 Assigned (exp) Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 628.2 Assigned (exp) Sangotra Fashions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 70 Assigned IND A4+ Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd Bk loans and NCDs IND BB- 1000 Withdrawn TP Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 30 Assigned IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)