Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Omax Autos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 245 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Ceat Ltd Fixed deposit programme IND tAA- 1930 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceat Ltd New TL IND A+ 4550 Assigned Ceat Ltd TL IND A+ 8480 Outstanding Ceat Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 5000 Outstanding IND A1+ Ceat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ 9000 Outstanding IND A1+ Lotus Household Products Pvt TL IND BB 303.9 Assigned Ltd Lotus Household Products Pvt FB WC limit IND BB/ 40 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Omax Autos Ltd TL IND BBB+ 900 Affirmed Omax Autos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 612.5 Affirmed IND A2+ Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL IND BB+ 232.31 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL IND BB+(exp) 45 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BB+(exp) 10 Assigned /IND A4+(exp) Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 70 Assigned IND A4+ Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 17560 Assigned Ltd (exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)