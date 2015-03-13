Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Epoch Electronica Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 65 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from IND A4 Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from IND A4 (increased from INR35.0m) Surina Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 95 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Surina Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 327.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Epoch Electronica Ltd LT loans IND B 0.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Epoch Electronica Ltd FB limits IND B 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Euro Shoe Components Ltd TL IND BBB+ 16.4 Assigned Euro Shoe Components Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB+ 12.2 Assigned (exp) Euro Shoe Components Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB+ / 75.4 Assigned IND A2 Euro Shoe Components Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 107.5 Assigned IND A2 Future Retail Ltd Long-TL IND A- 7965.4 Withdrawn Future Retail Ltd NCD IND A- 5000 Withdrawn Future Retail Ltd WC limits IND A- / 13500 Withdrawn IND A1 Future Value Retail Ltd NCDs IND A- 5000 Withdrawn India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated NCDs IND AAA 1600 Assigned Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 9.5 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR15.3m) Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 580 Upgraded from IND B+ Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A 210 Assigned Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND A 648.8 Assigned Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 184.6 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR223.0m) Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 35 Upgraded from IND B+ Rbc Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT loans IND B-(exp) 95.576 Assigned Rbc Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B-(exp) 25 Assigned Scuf Ef Trust Dec'12 Series - I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 595.59 Affirmed Surina Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 220 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & Outstanding TL limits IND B 61 Affirmed Boiled Rice Mill Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw & FB WC limits IND B/ 50 Affirmed Boiled Rice Mill IND A4 Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 65 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 57.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)