Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Weavette Texstyles Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 90 Assigned IND A3+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 630 Assigned IND A3+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 80 Assigned / IND A3+(exp) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 550000 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR500bn) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ IND 50000 Affirmed A1+ Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 550 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB / Affirmed (increased from INR280m) Kundan Care Products Ltd Proposed FB and non-FB WC IND BB+(exp) 300 Assigned limits / IND A4+(exp) Mandira Fashions Pvt Ltd'S FB WC limits (CC) IND D 100 Downgraded from IND B New Saraswati House India Pvt WC Bk loans IND A- / IND 100 Assigned Ltd A1 Pb Lifestyle Ltd FB WC limits IND B 5 Assigned Pb Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL IND B 145 Assigned Standard Loan Trust - Xv Series A PTC IND 595.3 Assigned AA(SO)(exp) Standard Loan Trust - Xv Liquidity Facility IND 5.9 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Standard Loan Trust - Xv Second Loss Credit FacilityIND 22.3 Assigned BBB(SO)(exp) Weavette Texstyles Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Assigned Weavette Texstyles Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Assigned Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 17560 Assigned Ltd (including an interchangeable INR8,500m letter of credit as sub-limit of the facility) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)