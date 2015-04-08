Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Weavette Texstyles Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 1300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 90 Assigned
IND A3+
Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 630 Assigned
IND A3+
Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 80 Assigned
/ IND
A3+(exp)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 550000 Affirmed
A1+
(increased from INR500bn)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ IND 50000 Affirmed
A1+
Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 550 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND BB /
Affirmed
(increased from INR280m)
Kundan Care Products Ltd Proposed FB and non-FB WC IND BB+(exp) 300 Assigned
limits / IND
A4+(exp)
Mandira Fashions Pvt Ltd'S FB WC limits (CC) IND D 100 Downgraded
from IND B
New Saraswati House India Pvt WC Bk loans IND A- / IND 100 Assigned
Ltd A1
Pb Lifestyle Ltd FB WC limits IND B 5 Assigned
Pb Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL IND B 145 Assigned
Standard Loan Trust - Xv Series A PTC IND 595.3 Assigned
AA(SO)(exp)
Standard Loan Trust - Xv Liquidity Facility IND 5.9 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Standard Loan Trust - Xv Second Loss Credit FacilityIND 22.3 Assigned
BBB(SO)(exp)
Weavette Texstyles Ltd TL IND BBB- 600 Assigned
Weavette Texstyles Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 100 Assigned
Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 17560 Assigned
Ltd
(including an interchangeable INR8,500m letter of credit as sub-limit of the facility)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
