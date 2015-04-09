Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Secured ST Bk loans IND A1+ 9750 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Unsecured ST Bk loan IND A1+ 2250 Assigned Axles India Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A2+ 195 Reaffirmed Reduced from INR 300.0m Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A4+ 350 Assigned Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A4+ 11.5 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limit IND A2 (SO) 146 Assigned Premier Power Products Non fund based WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Proposed non fund based WC IND A4 (exp) 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd Tier II subordinated bonds IND AAA 3000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd LT NCD IND AAA 8000 Assigned Axles India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Reaffirmed Axles India Ltd LT loans IND A- 100 Reaffirmed Axles India Ltd LT loans IND A- 22.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from INR 61.3m Axles India Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A- / A2+ 550.5 Reaffirmed Increased from INR 540.0m Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 330 Assigned (exp) Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 65.9 Assigned Emami High Rise Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 380 Assigned (exp) GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 178.1 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB (SO) 331.2 Assigned GTC Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Fund based CC limit IND BBB (SO) 70 Assigned Iiert, March 2014 Series A PTC IND AA (SO) 1398.9 Reaffirmed Jai Shankar Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jai Shankar Rice Mills TL IND B+ 5 Assigned Jai Shankar Rice Mills Fund based WC limit IND B+ /A4 65 Assigned Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd Additional TL IND BBB- 300 Assigned Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Outstanding Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 650 Outstanding Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- /A3 80 Outstanding Kundan Rice Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Kundan Rice Mills Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- /A3 1000 Upgraded from IND BB+ /A4+ Kundan Rice Mills Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND BBB- /A3 1500 Upgraded from IND BB+ /A4+ Premier Power Products LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Premier Power Products TL IND BB 13.3 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Premier Power Products Fund based WC limits IND BB 68.3 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Pvt Ltd SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Proposed TL IND B-(exp) 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Proposed fund based WC IND B-(exp) 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits /A4 (exp) Sneha Abasan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 300 Assigned (exp) Sneha Enclave Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 180 Assigned (exp) Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Assigned (exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.