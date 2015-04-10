Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 60 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR20.0m) Anmol Biscuits Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 50 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR20.0m) Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 30 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR10.0m) Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd LT-loans IND A 125 Withdrawn Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 50 Upgraded from IND A Anmol Biscuits Ltd LT-loans IND A+ 305 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR205.8m) Anmol Biscuits Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 290 Upgraded from IND A Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 186 Upgraded from IND A (reduced from INR268.4m) Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 50 Upgraded from IND A Crompton Greaves Ltd TL IND AA 7000 Assigned Jnd Edu-Reality Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 500 Assigned Maharashtra Samaj Ghatkopar Bk loans LT IND BBB 161 Assigned Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 13.7 Assigned Sml Edu-Infra Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 445 Assigned Sml Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 150 Assigned Super Value Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 277.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)