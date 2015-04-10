Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 60 Upgraded from
IND A1
(increased from INR20.0m)
Anmol Biscuits Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 50 Upgraded from
IND A1
(increased from INR20.0m)
Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 30 Upgraded from
IND A1
(increased from INR10.0m)
Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd LT-loans IND A 125 Withdrawn
Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 50 Upgraded from
IND A
Anmol Biscuits Ltd LT-loans IND A+ 305 Upgraded from
IND A
(increased from INR205.8m)
Anmol Biscuits Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 290 Upgraded from
IND A
Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 186 Upgraded from
IND A
(reduced from INR268.4m)
Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 50 Upgraded from
IND A
Crompton Greaves Ltd TL IND AA 7000 Assigned
Jnd Edu-Reality Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 500 Assigned
Maharashtra Samaj Ghatkopar Bk loans LT IND BBB 161 Assigned
Rank Cranes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 13.7 Assigned
Sml Edu-Infra Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 445 Assigned
Sml Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 150 Assigned
Super Value Properties Pvt Ltd Bk loans LT IND BBB 277.5 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
