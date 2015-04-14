Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WCL IND A3 19.2 Suspended M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 956 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Farms FBL IND D 60 Withdrawn Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LTL IND BBB- 103.4 Suspended Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND BBB- 70 Suspended Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar FBF IND B-/ 75 Affirmed IND A4 (reduced from INR100m) Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 40.3 Assigned Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BB (exp) 70 Assigned /IND A4+(exp) Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 40 Assigned IND A4+ Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB(exp) 40 Assigned Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limits IND C 15 Suspended Hospital Ltd Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND D 80 Suspended Hospital Ltd M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 50 Suspended M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 800 Suspended Malvi Software Solutions Pvt FB WC limits IND D 70 Suspended Ltd Malvi Software Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND D 1.8 Suspended Ltd Nawa Engineers And Consultants FB WC limit IND D 250 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-/INDA3 Nawa Engineers And Consultants Stand-by line of credit IND D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-/INDA3 Nawa Engineers And Consultants TL limit IND D 73.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-/INDA3 Nawa Engineers And Consultants Non-FBL IND D 160 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from INDA3 Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt LTL IND D 2 Withdrawn Ltd Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt FBL IND D 46.5 Withdrawn Ltd Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt NFBL IND D 34.5 Withdrawn Ltd Supreme Panvel Indapur LT senior project Bk loan IND B+ 9000 Downgraded Tollways Pvt Ltd from IND BBB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)