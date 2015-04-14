Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WCL IND A3 19.2 Suspended
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 956 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Farms FBL IND D 60 Withdrawn
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LTL IND BBB- 103.4 Suspended
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND BBB- 70 Suspended
Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar FBF IND B-/ 75 Affirmed
IND A4
(reduced from INR100m)
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 40.3 Assigned
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BB (exp) 70 Assigned
/IND A4+(exp)
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 40 Assigned
IND A4+
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB(exp) 40 Assigned
Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limits IND C 15 Suspended
Hospital Ltd
Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND D 80 Suspended
Hospital Ltd
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 50 Suspended
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 800 Suspended
Malvi Software Solutions Pvt FB WC limits IND D 70 Suspended
Ltd
Malvi Software Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND D 1.8 Suspended
Ltd
Nawa Engineers And Consultants FB WC limit IND D 250 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND
BBB-/INDA3
Nawa Engineers And Consultants Stand-by line of credit IND D 30 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND
BBB-/INDA3
Nawa Engineers And Consultants TL limit IND D 73.8 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND
BBB-/INDA3
Nawa Engineers And Consultants Non-FBL IND D 160 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from INDA3
Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt LTL IND D 2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt FBL IND D 46.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Silver Spring Spinners (I) Pvt NFBL IND D 34.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Supreme Panvel Indapur LT senior project Bk loan IND B+ 9000 Downgraded
Tollways Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
