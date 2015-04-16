Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CDE Asia Ltd Non-FB limits ( BG and IND A4+ 71.5 Assigned
LER)
RHC Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CP IND 5000 Assigned
A1+(SO)(exp)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Long-TL IND D 6807.5 Assigned
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd FB limits IND D 702 Assigned
Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1178.1 Assigned
CDE Asia Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
CDE Asia Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 140 Assigned
CDE Asia Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 23.5 Assigned
CDE Asia Ltd Non-FB limits (capex IND BB+ 11 Assigned
buyers credit)
ING Vysya Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Withdrawn
ING Vysya Bank Basel II lower Tier 2 IND AA 1900 Withdrawn
subordinated debt
Inland Power Ltd Senior project loan IND BB+ 2274.4 Suspended
(suspended)
Jasmer Pack Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Reaffirmed
Jasmer Pack Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Increased from INR 85 m
Jasmer Pack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 1900 Assigned
debt
Monnet Power Co. Ltd Senior project Bk loans* IND C 38190 Downgraded
from IND BB+
* (including an external commercial borrowing (ECB) of USD140m)
Monnet Power Co. Ltd Subordinate TL IND C 3500 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Rolta India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch Negative
Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND BB- 170 Assigned
Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 45 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
