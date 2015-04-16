Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CDE Asia Ltd Non-FB limits ( BG and IND A4+ 71.5 Assigned LER) RHC Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CP IND 5000 Assigned A1+(SO)(exp) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Long-TL IND D 6807.5 Assigned Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd FB limits IND D 702 Assigned Abhijeet Ferrotech Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1178.1 Assigned CDE Asia Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned CDE Asia Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 140 Assigned CDE Asia Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 23.5 Assigned CDE Asia Ltd Non-FB limits (capex IND BB+ 11 Assigned buyers credit) ING Vysya Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Withdrawn ING Vysya Bank Basel II lower Tier 2 IND AA 1900 Withdrawn subordinated debt Inland Power Ltd Senior project loan IND BB+ 2274.4 Suspended (suspended) Jasmer Pack Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Reaffirmed Jasmer Pack Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Increased from INR 85 m Jasmer Pack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB /A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 1900 Assigned debt Monnet Power Co. Ltd Senior project Bk loans* IND C 38190 Downgraded from IND BB+ * (including an external commercial borrowing (ECB) of USD140m) Monnet Power Co. Ltd Subordinate TL IND C 3500 Downgraded from IND BB+ Rolta India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch Negative Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND BB- 170 Assigned Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 45 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)