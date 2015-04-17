Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND A3 219.6 Assigned India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 4 Assigned Accent Metals Pvt Ltd FB WC Facility IND BBB- 235 Assigned Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 63.2 Upgraded from IND BBB- Reduced from INR 155.1 m Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB /A3+ 700 Upgraded from IND BBB- /A3 Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND BBB /A3+ 5 Upgraded from IND BBB- /A3 Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 205.8 Upgraded from IND BBB- Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB /A3+ 940 Upgraded from IND BBB- /A3 Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND BBB /A3+ 35 Upgraded from IND BBB- /A3 Flex Foods Ltd TL IND BBB 165 Assigned Flex Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Outstanding Flex Foods Ltd TL IND BBB 184.6 Outstanding Flex Foods Ltd FB WC Facility IND BBB /A3+ 30 Assigned Flex Foods Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND BBB /A3+ 5 Assigned Flex Foods Ltd FB WC Facility IND BBB /A3+ 200 Outstanding Flex Foods Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND BBB /A3+ 20 Outstanding Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund- And Non-FB Bk Loans IND AAA /A1+ 14114 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from INR 17,294 m India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 194.7 Assigned India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Outstanding India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND B- /A4 100 Outstanding India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND B- /A4 15 Outstanding Mahindra Lifespace Developers LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Ltd Mahindra Lifespace Developers Proposed Non-FB Limits IND AA (exp) 250 Assigned Ltd /A1+ (exp) Mahindra Lifespace Developers FB Limits IND AA /A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Lifespace Developers Non-FB Limits IND AA /A1+ 250 Assigned Ltd Satyam Auto Components Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Reaffirmed Outlook to Stable from Negative Satyam Auto Components Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 110.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from INR 165.1 m Satyam Auto Components Ltd FB WC Limits IND AA- /A1+ 440 Reaffirmed Increased from INR 390 m Simran Food Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Simran Food Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB /A4+ 130 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)