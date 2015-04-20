Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / A4+140 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 7750 Assigned
Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 300 Assigned
Cosmos Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND B+
Cosmos Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / A4+620 Upgraded from
IND B+ /A4
JBF Petrochemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Reaffirmed
JBF Petrochemicals Ltd External commercial IND A- /A2+ Reaffirmed
borrowings
JPB Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Reaffirmed
JPB Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Reaffirmed
P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Platinum Trust December 2014 Second loss credit IND A (SO) 90 Assigned
(An ABS Transaction) facility
Platinum Trust December 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 3003.1 Assigned
(An ABS Transaction)
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /A4+ 120 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)