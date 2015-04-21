Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- At-Dev Prabha NFBL IND A4+ 90.4 Assigned Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 2.5 Withdrawn Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 790 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Bank Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gajanan Solvex Ltd TL IND B+ 350 Suspended Gajanan Solvex Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 200 Suspended Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 117.6 Withdrawn Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn HDFC Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 139630 Affirmed debt Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt TL IND D 577.5 Assigned Ltd Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt FBL IND D 20 Assigned Ltd Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt NFBL IND D 123 Assigned Ltd Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 176.6 Suspended Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd CCL IND BBB- 300 Suspended Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro TL IND B+ 28 Suspended Products Industries Pvt Ltd Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro FB Fac IND B+ 130 Suspended Products Industries Pvt Ltd Swastik Pipes Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 217.9 Affirmed (increased from INR47.9m) Swastik Pipes Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- / 1030 Affirmed IND A3 Swastik Pipes Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB- / 550 Affirmed IND A3 Ujaas Energy Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 1196.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,226.8m) Ujaas Energy Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 95 Affirmed IND A3 Vicky Realtors LTL IND BB+ 49.2 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)