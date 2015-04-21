Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
At-Dev Prabha NFBL IND A4+ 90.4 Assigned
Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 2.5 Withdrawn
Hdfc Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed
Ujaas Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 790 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HDFC Bank Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gajanan Solvex Ltd TL IND B+ 350 Suspended
Gajanan Solvex Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 200 Suspended
Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 117.6 Withdrawn
Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn
HDFC Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 139630 Affirmed
debt
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt TL IND D 577.5 Assigned
Ltd
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt FBL IND D 20 Assigned
Ltd
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt NFBL IND D 123 Assigned
Ltd
Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 176.6 Suspended
Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd CCL IND BBB- 300 Suspended
Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro TL IND B+ 28 Suspended
Products Industries Pvt Ltd
Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro FB Fac IND B+ 130 Suspended
Products Industries Pvt Ltd
Swastik Pipes Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 217.9 Affirmed
(increased from INR47.9m)
Swastik Pipes Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- / 1030 Affirmed
IND A3
Swastik Pipes Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB- / 550 Affirmed
IND A3
Ujaas Energy Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 1196.2 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,226.8m)
Ujaas Energy Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 95 Affirmed
IND A3
Vicky Realtors LTL IND BB+ 49.2 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
