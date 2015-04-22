Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Non-FB limits (BG) IND A4 330 Assigned Ltd Avaya Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 500 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 5.55 Assigned HDFC Bank Ltd Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed N.M. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND A2 (SO) 300 Withdrawn (exp) N.M. Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 (SO) 850 Migrated from (suspended) IND A2(SO) NCML Industries Ltd Non-FBL IND A2 (exp) 708 Withdrawn NCML Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 7292 Migrated from (suspended) IND A2 Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 285 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Ufj India Branch'S (Btmu programme India) (increased from INR2.5bn) Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd NFB LOC IND A4+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd NFB BG IND A4+ 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- HDFC Bank Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAAA Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt TL IND B- 35 Assigned Ltd Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt FB limits IND B-/ IND 350 Assigned Ltd A4 Arc Marine Pvt Ltd TL IND D 254.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Arc Marine Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 30 Withdrawn (suspended) Arc Marine Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 45 Withdrawn (suspended) Avaya Industries Ltd FB limits IND B+ 250 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B 80 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND B G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL (outstanding at IND BB+ 250 Assigned end-March 2015) G.C. Threads Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 129 Assigned A4+ HDFC Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 139630 Affirmed debt KS Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 110 Affirmed M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper Long-TL IND BB- 100 Migrated from Mills (suspended) IND BB- M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper FB CC limits IND BB- 100 Migrated from Mills (suspended) IND BB- NCML Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 510 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB+ NCML Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 743.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB+ NDV Enterprise Pvt. Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 75 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B 130 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) S&P Infrastructure Developers Proposed Non-FB limits IND BB+ 340 Assigned Pvt Ltd (exp)/ IND A4+ (exp) S&P Infrastructure Developers FB limits IND BB+/ IND 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ S&P Infrastructure Developers Non-FB limits IND BB+/ IND 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 1339.09 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,697m) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 450 Affirmed A4+ (reduced from INR500m) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 310 Affirmed A4+ STFCL CV Trust Jan 2014 (An Second loss credit facilityIND A (SO) 411.3 Affirmed Abs Transaction) STFCL CV Trust Jan 2014 (An Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 2377.9 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)