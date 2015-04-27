Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IOT Engineering Projects Ltd Non-FBL* IND A3 2986.6 Downgraded from IND A1 * INR 250m could be used as short term loan/sales bill discounting Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 74 Assigned Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (stand by IND A4+ 10 Upgraded from line of credit) IND A4 Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from IND A4 Sri Varsha Food Products India Non-FB limit IND A4+ 160 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC DA December 2010 - I Second loss credit facilityIND A+ (SO) 281 Reaffirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 3054.7 Reaffirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - Ii Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 668.7 Reaffirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - Ii Second loss credit facilityIND AAA (SO) 59.2 Reaffirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - Iii Second loss credit facilityIND A+ (SO) 57.7 Reaffirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - Iii Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 510.5 Reaffirmed Ing Vysya Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Upgraded from IND AA; Rating Watch Positive Ing Vysya Bank Basel II lower Tier 2 IND AAA 1900 Withdrawn; subordinated debt Rating Watch Positive IOT Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded from IND A- IOT Engineering Projects Ltd TL IND BBB 55.88 Downgraded from IND A- reduced from INR 204.9m IOT Engineering Projects Ltd WC TL IND BBB 650 Downgraded from IND A- IOT Engineering Projects Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /A3 600 Downgraded from IND A- /A1 reduced from INR 1,200m Lucknow Healthcity Trauma LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Centre And Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd Lucknow Healthcity Trauma TL IND B+ 90 Assigned Centre And Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd MMFSL DA Feb 2011-1 Purchaser payouts IND AA+ (SO) 51.4 Reaffirmed Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 140 Upgraded from IND B+ Sri Varsha Food Products India LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India Long-TL IND BB+ 90 Assigned Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India FB limit IND BB+ 250 Assigned Ltd Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B- Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Upgraded from IND B- Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 120 Upgraded from IND B- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.