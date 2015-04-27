Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IOT Engineering Projects Ltd Non-FBL* IND A3 2986.6 Downgraded
from IND A1
* INR 250m could be used as short term loan/sales bill discounting
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 74 Assigned
Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (stand by IND A4+ 10 Upgraded from
line of credit) IND A4
Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
IND A4
Sri Varsha Food Products India Non-FB limit IND A4+ 160 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HDFC DA December 2010 - I Second loss credit facilityIND A+ (SO) 281 Reaffirmed
HDFC DA December 2010 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 3054.7 Reaffirmed
HDFC DA December 2010 - Ii Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 668.7 Reaffirmed
HDFC DA December 2010 - Ii Second loss credit facilityIND AAA (SO) 59.2 Reaffirmed
HDFC DA December 2010 - Iii Second loss credit facilityIND A+ (SO) 57.7 Reaffirmed
HDFC DA December 2010 - Iii Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 510.5 Reaffirmed
Ing Vysya Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Upgraded from
IND AA;
Rating Watch
Positive
Ing Vysya Bank Basel II lower Tier 2 IND AAA 1900 Withdrawn;
subordinated debt Rating Watch
Positive
IOT Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded
from IND A-
IOT Engineering Projects Ltd TL IND BBB 55.88 Downgraded
from IND A-
reduced from INR 204.9m
IOT Engineering Projects Ltd WC TL IND BBB 650 Downgraded
from IND A-
IOT Engineering Projects Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /A3 600 Downgraded
from IND A-
/A1
reduced from INR 1,200m
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Centre And Superspeciality
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma TL IND B+ 90 Assigned
Centre And Superspeciality
Hospital Pvt Ltd
MMFSL DA Feb 2011-1 Purchaser payouts IND AA+ (SO) 51.4 Reaffirmed
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned
Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND B+
Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 140 Upgraded from
IND B+
Sri Varsha Food Products India LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India Long-TL IND BB+ 90 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India FB limit IND BB+ 250 Assigned
Ltd
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND B-
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Upgraded from
IND B-
Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 120 Upgraded from
IND B-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
