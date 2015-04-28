Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mumbai International Airport CP issuance IND A1 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport CP issuance IND A1(exp) 1000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 525 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Heg Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1896.5 Affirmed (increased from INR1,186.2m) Heg Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 1000 Affirmed Heg Ltd FB WC Fac IND A+/ 8250 Affirmed IND A1+ (reduced from INR10,000m) Heg Ltd Non-FB working Fac IND A+/ 3100 Affirmed IND A1+ (reduced from INR3,500m) International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND A+(SO) 26480 Upgraded from IND A-(SO) Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB/ 70 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR50m) Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd NFBL IND BB/ 80 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR27.5m) Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 42310 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A- Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A+ 2500 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A- Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND A+ 5900 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A- (increased from INR4.15bn) Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 18000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Om Namah Shivay Trading Long-TL IND B 21.1 Suspended Company'S Om Namah Shivay Trading FB WC limits IND B 75 Suspended Company'S Parkash Pulses FBL LT/ST IND B/ 97.5 Assigned IND A4 Pas Trading House WC limits IND B+ 90 Assigned Pearl Polymer Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 240 Affirmed IND A4+ Pearl Polymer Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 105 Affirmed IND A4+ Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 613.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR728.8m) Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1010 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR860m) Udpl Dena India Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 120 Suspended Udpl Dena India Pvt. Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 30 Suspended Vrv Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND D 30.5 Assigned Vrv Foods Ltd TL (o/s) IND D 2.5 Assigned Vrv Foods Ltd WC TL IND D 104 Assigned Vrv Foods Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 140 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)