Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 27, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mumbai International Airport CP issuance IND A1 1000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport CP issuance IND A1(exp) 1000 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 525 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Heg Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1896.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,186.2m)
Heg Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 1000 Affirmed
Heg Ltd FB WC Fac IND A+/ 8250 Affirmed
IND A1+
(reduced from INR10,000m)
Heg Ltd Non-FB working Fac IND A+/ 3100 Affirmed
IND A1+
(reduced from INR3,500m)
International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND A+(SO) 26480 Upgraded from
IND A-(SO)
Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB/ 70 Affirmed
IND A4+
(increased from INR50m)
Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd NFBL IND BB/ 80 Affirmed
IND A4+
(increased from INR27.5m)
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 42310 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND A-
Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A+ 2500 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND A-
Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND A+ 5900 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND A-
(increased from INR4.15bn)
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 18000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Om Namah Shivay Trading Long-TL IND B 21.1 Suspended
Company'S
Om Namah Shivay Trading FB WC limits IND B 75 Suspended
Company'S
Parkash Pulses FBL LT/ST IND B/ 97.5 Assigned
IND A4
Pas Trading House WC limits IND B+ 90 Assigned
Pearl Polymer Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 240 Affirmed
IND A4+
Pearl Polymer Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 105 Affirmed
IND A4+
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 613.7 Affirmed
(reduced from INR728.8m)
Sripathi Paper & Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1010 Affirmed
IND A3+
(increased from INR860m)
Udpl Dena India Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 120 Suspended
Udpl Dena India Pvt. Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 30 Suspended
Vrv Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND D 30.5 Assigned
Vrv Foods Ltd TL (o/s) IND D 2.5 Assigned
Vrv Foods Ltd WC TL IND D 104 Assigned
Vrv Foods Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 140 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
