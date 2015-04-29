Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 970 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Adhunik Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 220 Affirmed Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 100 Assigned Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3 (exp) 15 Assigned Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3 30 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR8.5m) M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. Non-FB limits (LOC) IND A4 25 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR15.0m) Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR150m) Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels And Non-FB limits IND A1+ 200 Affirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 2150.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 1160 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Adhunik Corporation Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 550 Affirmed Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 96 Upgraded from Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB-/ 15 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND D Caravel Logistics Pvt Ltd TL IND D 108 Withdrawn Eveready Industries India Ltd LT loan IND A+ 857.6 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR925m) Eveready Industries India Ltd FB limits IND A+/ 1200 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A-/ IND A2+ Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A+/ 1410 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A-/ IND A2+ Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 123.2 Assigned Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 290 Assigned IND A3 Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt LT-loans IND BBB- 40 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR 62.2m) Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- 70 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR 60.0m) M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. Long-TL IND B- 88 Downgraded from Ltd IND B (increased from INR 33.6m) M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. FB WC limits IND B- 95 Downgraded from Ltd IND B (increased from INR 34.5m) Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB- 90 Affirmed Ltd Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd TL facility IND BB 13973.5 Downgraded from IND BB+ Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels And FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 1300 Affirmed Services Ltd A1+ Tata Teleservices NCDs IND A+ (exp) 7500 Assigned (Maharashtra) Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 