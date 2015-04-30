Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Clinicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 66.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR50m)
Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 600 Assigned
Iot Engineering Projects Non-FBL* IND A3+ 2986.6 Downgraded from
IND A1
Sneha Marketing NFB WC limits IND A4 600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Archon Engicon Ltd LT IND BB+ - Suspended
Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 180 Withdrawn
Axis Clinicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 100 Affirmed
IND A2
Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 49.8 Suspended
(increased from INR2,850m)
* INR250m could be used as short term loan/sales bill discounting
Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 20 Assigned
Deluxe Cold Storage & Food FB limits IND BBB / 850 Suspended
Processors Ltd IND A3+
Iot Engineering Projects TL IND BBB 55.88 Downgraded from
IND A-
(reduced from INR204.9m)
Iot Engineering Projects WC TL IND BBB 650 Assigned
Iot Engineering Projects FB WC limits IND BBB /IND 600 Downgraded from
A3+ IND A- / IND A1
(reduced from INR1,200m)
Sandwoods Infratech Projects Long-TL IND BB 138.5 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Sandwoods Infratech Projects Proposed long-TL IND BB 217.2 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Sneha Marketing FB WC limits IND B 395 Assigned
Sreenidhi University FB Bk loans IND D 120 Suspended
Sreenidhi University secured overdraft IND D 32 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
