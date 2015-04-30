Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Clinicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 66.5 Affirmed (increased from INR50m) Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 600 Assigned Iot Engineering Projects Non-FBL* IND A3+ 2986.6 Downgraded from IND A1 Sneha Marketing NFB WC limits IND A4 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Ltd LT IND BB+ - Suspended Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 180 Withdrawn Axis Clinicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 100 Affirmed IND A2 Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 49.8 Suspended (increased from INR2,850m) * INR250m could be used as short term loan/sales bill discounting Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 20 Assigned Deluxe Cold Storage & Food FB limits IND BBB / 850 Suspended Processors Ltd IND A3+ Iot Engineering Projects TL IND BBB 55.88 Downgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR204.9m) Iot Engineering Projects WC TL IND BBB 650 Assigned Iot Engineering Projects FB WC limits IND BBB /IND 600 Downgraded from A3+ IND A- / IND A1 (reduced from INR1,200m) Sandwoods Infratech Projects Long-TL IND BB 138.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sandwoods Infratech Projects Proposed long-TL IND BB 217.2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sneha Marketing FB WC limits IND B 395 Assigned Sreenidhi University FB Bk loans IND D 120 Suspended Sreenidhi University secured overdraft IND D 32 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)