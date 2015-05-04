May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4 180 Withdrawn Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB WC limits (stand-by IND A4 20 Withdrawn line of credit) Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB-limits IND A3+ Migrated from (suspended) IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 189.14 Downgraded from IND B+ Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND D 200 Downgraded from IND B+ L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Senior project Bk loans IND BBB+ 9620 Upgraded from Tollway Ltd IND BBB+ L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham Non-FB BG IND BBB+ 800 Upgraded from Tollway Ltd IND BBB+ Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC lines IND BBB- 40 Withdrawn (suspended) /IND A3(suspended) Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd WC limits IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn (suspended) /IND A3(suspended) Orient Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC lines IND BBB- 500 Withdrawn (suspended) Platinum Trust March 2013'S Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 336.3 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 937.7 Assigned Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 150 Assigned Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- / 147.5 Assigned IND A3 Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd Capex LOC/ rupee TL IND BBB- / 300 Assigned IND A3 Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB-limits IND BBB 4700 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)