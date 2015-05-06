May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PC Jeweller Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned This makes the outstanding rated CP amount INR1,000m LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Reaffirmed Alex Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 285.1 Reaffirmed reduced from INR 290m Alex Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB+ (exp)1475.7 Withdrawn rating withdrawn as the rated instrument was not issued IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Mutual Fund Schemes - IND AAAidf-mf Reaffirmed Series-2A IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Mutual Fund Schemes - IND AAAidf-mf Reaffirmed Series-2B IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Mutual Fund Schemes - IND AAAidf-mf Reaffirmed Series-2C Inckah Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Inckah Infrastructure TL IND BB 2.02 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Inckah Infrastructure Non-FBL IND BB /A4+ 32.5 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Inckah Infrastructure LT FBL IND BB(exp)/ 22.5 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+(exp) Inckah Infrastructure Non-FBL IND BB(exp)/ 22.5 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+(exp) M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Reaffirmed M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd FB Packing Credit Limit IND B /A4 30 Assigned M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Fabc/Fobp Limits IND B /A4 30 Assigned M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. FBL IND BBB- /A3 350 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- /A3 National Seeds Corporation Ltd FB WC Limits IND AA 500 Migrated from (suspended) IND AA Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) Bk Loan IND D 1562 Downgraded from Educational Trust IND BBB reduced from INR1,910.60m Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) FB-WC IND D 70 Downgraded from Educational Trust IND BBB Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB /A3+ 600 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB /A3+ Takshila Retail Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 330.3 Reaffirmed Takshila Retail Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND D 650 Reaffirmed Vaishno International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Vaishno International Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 150.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Vaishno International Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ / 385 Migrated from A4+ IND BB+ /A4+ (suspended) Vaishno International Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND BB+ / 53.5 Migrated from A4+ IND BB+ /A4+ (suspended) Vennila Clothing Company LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Vennila Clothing Company FB WC Fac IND A- /A1 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)