May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devi Fisheries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 875 Suspended Indian Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ - Affirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt FBWCL IND A4+ 700 Assigned Lotus Ornaments Pvt FBWCL IND A4+(exp) 150 Assigned Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Tulsyan Coal Syndicate FB WC limit IND A4 1.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND A+ 1000 Assigned Bhasin Industries Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB 40 Affirmed Bhasin Industries Pvt. Long-TL IND BB 41.5 Affirmed reduced from INR 60.79m Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB- / 200 Assigned IND A4+ Devi Fisheries Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+ / 1620 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR1.2bn) Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 1100 Suspended Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Equipment loans IND BBB+ 38.1 Suspended Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(exp)1147.5 Suspended Indian Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ - Affirmed National Capital Region Redeemable and IND AAA 2000 Withdrawn Planning Board Non-convertible TBs 2018 Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND AA- 5850 Affirmed Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 77.2 Assigned Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 200 Assigned Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL IND B+ 24750 Downgraded from IND BB+ Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB BG a ST IND BBB- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tulsyan Coal Syndicate FB WC limit IND B / IND 70 Assigned A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.