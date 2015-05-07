May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 6, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devi Fisheries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 875 Suspended
Indian Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ - Affirmed
Lotus Ornaments Pvt FBWCL IND A4+ 700 Assigned
Lotus Ornaments Pvt FBWCL IND A4+(exp) 150 Assigned
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate FB WC limit IND A4 1.6 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AU Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND A+ 1000 Assigned
Bhasin Industries Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB 40 Affirmed
Bhasin Industries Pvt. Long-TL IND BB 41.5 Affirmed
reduced from INR 60.79m
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB- / 200 Assigned
IND A4+
Devi Fisheries Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+ / 1620 Affirmed
IND A2+
(increased from INR1.2bn)
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 1100 Suspended
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Equipment loans IND BBB+ 38.1 Suspended
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(exp)1147.5 Suspended
Indian Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ - Affirmed
National Capital Region Redeemable and IND AAA 2000 Withdrawn
Planning Board Non-convertible TBs
2018
Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND AA- 5850 Affirmed
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 77.2 Assigned
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 200 Assigned
Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL IND B+ 24750 Downgraded
from
IND BB+
Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB BG a ST IND BBB- 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate FB WC limit IND B / IND 70 Assigned
A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)