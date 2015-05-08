May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Om Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Facility IND A4 130 Assigned SRS Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A2+ 4750 Upgraded from IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himachal Futuristic LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB- Himachal Futuristic TL IND BBB+ 1173.6 Upgraded from IND BBB- reduced from INR1,326.2m Himachal Futuristic FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2+1149.9 Upgraded from Communications Ltd IND A3 reduced from INR1,303.9m Himachal Futuristic Non-FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2+867 Upgraded from Communications Ltd IND A3 reduced from INR985m Himachal Futuristic FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2+480 Assigned Communications Ltd Himachal Futuristic Non-FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2+1515 Assigned Communications Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A (SO) 841.2 Assigned XIV (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA (SO) 8.4 Assigned XIV (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB (SO) 26.9 Assigned XIV (An Abs Transaction) Facility National Trust Housing Finance LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Reaffirmed Ltd National Trust Housing Finance LT Bk Loans IND BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd increased from INR2.0bn Om Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Om Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd FB Facility IND B- /A4 70 Assigned SRS Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB SRS Ltd TL IND A- 100 Upgraded from IND BBB SRS Ltd FB WC Limits IND A- /A2+ 3500 Upgraded from IND BBB SRS Ltd Term Deposit IND tA 400 Upgraded from IND tA- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)