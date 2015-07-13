Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daulat Ram Industries Inland LOC/foreign IND A4+ 35 Affirmed LOC (increased from INR15m) Daulat Ram Industries BG IND A4+ 12.5 Affirmed HEG Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Shalimar Industries Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 17 Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daulat Ram Industries Long-TL IND BB- 75.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR91m) Daulat Ram Industries FB WC limit IND BB-/ 170 Affirmed (increased from INR140m) IND A1+ Gen Next Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Assigned Gopal Krishna Rice Mills FB Fac IND B / 70 Assigned IND A4 Gopsons Papers Ltd Long-TL IND D 449.7 Withdrawn (suspended) Gopsons Papers Ltd FB WC limits IND D 210 Withdrawn (suspended) Gopsons Papers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 200 Withdrawn (suspended) HDFC DA June 10- III SLCF IND A (SO) 46.6 Affirmed HDFC DA June 10- III Purchaser payout IND AAA (SO) 416.17 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A (SO) 1090.11 Assigned XVII India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 10.91 Assigned XVII India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 37.61 Assigned XVII facility Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Term-loans IND BB+ 25.83 Assigned Nikhil Automobiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 247.5 Assigned Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 72.5 Assigned Sansar Trust March 2013 I SLCF IND A (SO) 197.7 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A1 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 532.4 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 28 Affirmed Shalimar Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- 53 Withdrawn Swargiya Bhikam Singh Smriti Bk loans IND BB 74.28 Upgraded from Samaj Kalyan Sansthan IND BB- (increased from INR55.41m) Tomar Construction Company Proposed TL IND BB- 60 Assigned Tomar Construction Company FB limits IND BB- /IND 30 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)