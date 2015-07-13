Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daulat Ram Industries Inland LOC/foreign IND A4+ 35 Affirmed
LOC
(increased from INR15m)
Daulat Ram Industries BG IND A4+ 12.5 Affirmed
HEG Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Shalimar Industries Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 17 Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daulat Ram Industries Long-TL IND BB- 75.2 Affirmed
(reduced from INR91m)
Daulat Ram Industries FB WC limit IND BB-/ 170 Affirmed
(increased from INR140m) IND A1+
Gen Next Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Assigned
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills FB Fac IND B / 70 Assigned
IND A4
Gopsons Papers Ltd Long-TL IND D 449.7 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gopsons Papers Ltd FB WC limits IND D 210 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gopsons Papers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 200 Withdrawn
(suspended)
HDFC DA June 10- III SLCF IND A (SO) 46.6 Affirmed
HDFC DA June 10- III Purchaser payout IND AAA (SO) 416.17 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A (SO) 1090.11 Assigned
XVII
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 10.91 Assigned
XVII
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 37.61 Assigned
XVII facility
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Term-loans IND BB+ 25.83 Assigned
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 247.5 Assigned
Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 72.5 Assigned
Sansar Trust March 2013 I SLCF IND A (SO) 197.7 Affirmed
Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A1 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 532.4 Affirmed
Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 28 Affirmed
Shalimar Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB- 53 Withdrawn
Swargiya Bhikam Singh Smriti Bk loans IND BB 74.28 Upgraded from
Samaj Kalyan Sansthan IND BB-
(increased from INR55.41m)
Tomar Construction Company Proposed TL IND BB- 60 Assigned
Tomar Construction Company FB limits IND BB- /IND 30 Assigned
A4+
