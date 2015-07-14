Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Assigned Ltd Manipal Health Enterprises NFB WC limits IND A1 500 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 194.8 Assigned Aikya Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 45 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD IND A+ 2000 Assigned (increased from INR1,000m) Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt FB Fac IND BB-/ 180 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Manipal Health Enterprises NCDs IND A- 1000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Manipal Health Enterprises TL IND A+ 3000 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A- (reduced from INR3,263.2m) Manipal Health Enterprises NCDs IND A+ 12000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manipal Health Enterprises FB WC limits IND A+ / 450 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A1 IND A-/Affirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Additional senior IND A+ 10750 Assigned borrowing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)