Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A1 150 Assigned
Giriraj Enterprises FB limits IND A2+ 9.5 Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Multitex Filtration Non-FB limits IND A3 525 Upgraded from
Engineers Ltd IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt TL IND BB+ 31.74 Assigned
Ltd
Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt FB Fac IND BB+/ 250 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 10109 Upgraded
from IND A
(increased from INR1,632.6m)
Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A / 400 Upgraded
IND A1 from IND A
/IND A2+
(increased from INR150m)
Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A/ 1500 Assigned
IND A1
Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 91 Assigned
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt TL IND BB 8.79 Assigned
Ltd
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt FB limit IND BB/ 30 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Multitex Filtration TL IND BB+ 4.6 Withdrawn
Engineers Ltd
Multitex Filtration FB limit IND BBB-/ 140 Upgraded from
Engineers Ltd IND A3 IND BB+/
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)