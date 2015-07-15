Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A1 150 Assigned Giriraj Enterprises FB limits IND A2+ 9.5 Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Multitex Filtration Non-FB limits IND A3 525 Upgraded from Engineers Ltd IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt TL IND BB+ 31.74 Assigned Ltd Euro Safety Footwear (I) Pvt FB Fac IND BB+/ 250 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 10109 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR1,632.6m) Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A / 400 Upgraded IND A1 from IND A /IND A2+ (increased from INR150m) Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A/ 1500 Assigned IND A1 Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 91 Assigned Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt TL IND BB 8.79 Assigned Ltd Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt FB limit IND BB/ 30 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Multitex Filtration TL IND BB+ 4.6 Withdrawn Engineers Ltd Multitex Filtration FB limit IND BBB-/ 140 Upgraded from Engineers Ltd IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)