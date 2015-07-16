Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
G Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3050 Upgraded from
IND A2+
(increased from INR2,535m)
G Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 300 Upgraded from
IND A2+
(reduced from INR815m)
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 50 Affirmed
(sublimit of fund-based limit)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
G Petrochemicals Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1009.6 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
(reduced from INR1,250m)
G Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits IND A- 230 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
(increased from INR200m)
G Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits IND A- 20 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
(reduced from INR50m)
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 550.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR413.3m)
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 350 Affirmed
IND A2+
(increased from INR200m)
Kalikund Developers Long-TL IND B+ 295 Assigned
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 628 Upgraded from
IND A
(reduced from INR854m)
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ 95 Assigned
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 650 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A1
/ IND A1
(increased from INR630m)
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / 525 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A
/IND A1
(increased from INR18.5m)
Shri Trust F 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2742.4 Assigned
Shri Trust F 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 603.7 Assigned
Shri Trust G 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1936.4 Assigned
Shri Trust G 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1531.6 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 521.8 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)