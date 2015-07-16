Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- G Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3050 Upgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR2,535m) G Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 300 Upgraded from IND A2+ (reduced from INR815m) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 50 Affirmed (sublimit of fund-based limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- G Petrochemicals Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1009.6 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR1,250m) G Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits IND A- 230 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (increased from INR200m) G Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits IND A- 20 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR50m) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 550.5 Affirmed (increased from INR413.3m) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 350 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR200m) Kalikund Developers Long-TL IND B+ 295 Assigned Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 628 Upgraded from IND A (reduced from INR854m) Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ 95 Assigned Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 650 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A1 / IND A1 (increased from INR630m) Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / 525 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A /IND A1 (increased from INR18.5m) Shri Trust F 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2742.4 Assigned Shri Trust F 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 603.7 Assigned Shri Trust G 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1936.4 Assigned Shri Trust G 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Assigned Small Business Trust 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1531.6 Assigned Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 521.8 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)