Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BTT Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 121.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D BTT Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Migrated from (suspended) IND D (reduced from INR120m) Capital Electricals Ltd Long-TL IND B 30 Assigned Capital Electricals Ltd FB limits IND B/IND A4 70 Assigned (reduced from INR250m) Capital Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND B/IND A4 100 Assigned Capital Power Infrastructure FB limits IND BB- / 450 Downgraded from Ltd IND A4+ IND BB/Affirmed Capital Power Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND BB- / 944.8 Downgraded from Ltd IND A4+ IND BB/Affirmed Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Withdrawn (suspended) Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 35 Withdrawn (suspended) Mudremane Coffee Curers FB WC limits IND BB 250 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB/IND A4+ IND A4+ (suspended) OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 950 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 200 Withdrawn (suspended) R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 60 Withdrawn (suspended) Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 90 Withdrawn (suspended) Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 10 Withdrawn (suspended) S R Enterprises FB limits IND D 160 Withdrawn (suspended) S R Enterprises Non-FB limits IND D 30 Withdrawn (suspended) SJVN Ltd TL IND AA+ 4000 Affirmed Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 250 Withdrawn (suspended) Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 26.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Sundial Mining And Metals Llp FB WC limits IND B- 100 Migrated from (suspended) Provisional Provisional / IND B-/ IND A4 (suspended) Provisional Provisional IND A4 (reduced from INR1,500m) Sunfab FB WC limits IND BB 37.5 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB/IND A4+ IND A4+ (suspended) *total limits not to exceed INR160m Sunfab TL IND BB 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Variety Prints Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 14 Withdrawn (suspended) Variety Prints Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Withdrawn (suspended) Vasan Construction Company FB WC Fac IND BB- / 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)