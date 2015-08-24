Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Vidyut Vitaran Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 415.4 Affirmed (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd. Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Assigned PTC Industries Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A2 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed (Exports) Ltd Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar TL IND BBB- 321 Affirmed (Exports) Ltd reduced from INR340m Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar TL IND BBB- 321 Suspended (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 3090 Affirmed (Exports) Ltd enhanced from 1,810m Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 60 Affirmed (Exports) Ltd enhanced from INR40m Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 3090 Suspended (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 60 Suspended (Exports) Ltd (suspended) Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 146.2 Assigned Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND D 50 Assigned Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND D 80 Assigned Classic Mall Development Ncds IND AA+(SO) 4500 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Essel Vidyut Vitaran LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd. Essel Vidyut Vitaran Long-TL IND BBB 740 Affirmed (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd. Essel Vidyut Vitaran FB WC Limits IND BBB 100 Affirmed (Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd. Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC Limit IND BB- /A4+ 200 Assigned Power Generation Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Power Generation Co. Ltd FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 1950 Affirmed Power Generation Co. Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 400 Affirmed Pragati Power Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Pragati Power Corporation Ltd FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 2000 Affirmed Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 2500 Affirmed Ptc Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Ptc Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 233.5 Assigned Ptc Industries Ltd FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2 470 Assigned Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A- Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 3450 Upgraded from IND A- reduced from INR4,350m Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND A+ /A1+ 4500 Upgraded from IND A- /A1 reduced from INR6,000m Shree Gajanan Industries Long-TL IND B+ 6.5 Withdrawn Shree Gajanan Industries FB WC Fac IND BB-/ A4+ 450 Upgraded from IND B+ /A4 increased from INR150m Shree Gajanan Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND B+ Supervalue Realty Pvt Ltd Ncds IND AA-(SO) 200 Assigned Provisional Rating Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL Limits IND BB+ 118 Assigned Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd Additional FB WC IND BB+ 10 Assigned Limits Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Welspun Solar Tech Pvt Ltd LT Senior Project IND BBB+ 5196.2 Assigned Bk Loan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.