Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 21, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essel Vidyut Vitaran Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 415.4 Affirmed
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd.
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limit IND A4+ 450 Assigned
PTC Industries Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A2 65 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
(Exports) Ltd
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar TL IND BBB- 321 Affirmed
(Exports) Ltd
reduced from INR340m
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
(Exports) Ltd (suspended)
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar TL IND BBB- 321 Suspended
(Exports) Ltd (suspended)
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 3090 Affirmed
(Exports) Ltd
enhanced from 1,810m
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 60 Affirmed
(Exports) Ltd
enhanced from INR40m
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 3090 Suspended
(Exports) Ltd (suspended)
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC Limits IND BBB- /A3 60 Suspended
(Exports) Ltd (suspended)
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 146.2 Assigned
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND D 50 Assigned
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND D 80 Assigned
Classic Mall Development Ncds IND AA+(SO) 4500 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Essel Vidyut Vitaran LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd.
Essel Vidyut Vitaran Long-TL IND BBB 740 Affirmed
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd.
Essel Vidyut Vitaran FB WC Limits IND BBB 100 Affirmed
(Muzaffarpur) Pvt. Ltd.
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC Limit IND BB- /A4+ 200 Assigned
Power Generation Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Power Generation Co. Ltd FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 1950 Affirmed
Power Generation Co. Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 400 Affirmed
Pragati Power Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Pragati Power Corporation Ltd FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 2000 Affirmed
Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Non-FB WC Facility IND A- /A2+ 2500 Affirmed
Ptc Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Ptc Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 233.5 Assigned
Ptc Industries Ltd FB Limits IND BBB+ /A2 470 Assigned
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded
from IND A-
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 3450 Upgraded
from IND A-
reduced from INR4,350m
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND A+ /A1+ 4500 Upgraded
from IND
A- /A1
reduced from INR6,000m
Shree Gajanan Industries Long-TL IND B+ 6.5 Withdrawn
Shree Gajanan Industries FB WC Fac IND BB-/ A4+ 450 Upgraded
from IND
B+ /A4
increased from INR150m
Shree Gajanan Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded
from IND B+
Supervalue Realty Pvt Ltd Ncds IND AA-(SO) 200 Assigned
Provisional Rating
Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL Limits IND BB+ 118 Assigned
Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd Additional FB WC IND BB+ 10 Assigned
Limits
Vega Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Welspun Solar Tech Pvt Ltd LT Senior Project IND BBB+ 5196.2 Assigned
Bk Loan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)