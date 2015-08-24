Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 51.4 Assigned Gnandrum Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.7 Assigned Lectrix Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Rathi Tmt Saria Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE B+ (enhanced from 50.00 CR) Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 980.1 Reaffirmed Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 153.4 Revised from CARE B+ Essel Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 3100 Assigned @backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL, rated CARE BBB+/A3+) which shall be released after 2 years from Scheduled Commercial Operation Date subject to satisfactory review of lender. Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 393.6 Assigned Gnandrum Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49 Assigned Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instrument - CARE AA(SO) 2250 NCD @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+ ) and structured payment mechanism. Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instrument - CARE AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed NCD # # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by JKLC and structured payment mechanism . Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instrument - CARE AA(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed NCD # # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by JKLC and structured payment mechanism. Hm Grains & Pulses Processing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed * backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) (enhanced from 175 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed #proposed to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Limited (reduced from 125 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB+ 1783 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bonds CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Ikf Finance Ltd Auxesia CV IFMR - - Withdrawn Capital 2013 Series A1 PTCs Ikf Finance Ltd Auxesia CV IFMR - - Withdrawn Capital 2013 Series A2 PTCs Jalan Synthetics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Lectrix Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Direct - - Withdrawn Assignment - - Withdrawn March-12 I Assignee Payouts Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Direct - - Withdrawn Assignment - - March-12 I Second Loss Facility Meritra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranchem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility CARE A 500 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) Rathi Tmt Saria Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 508.5 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 169.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 