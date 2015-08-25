Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 8976.6 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1523.4 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1 500 Assigned (carved out of working capital facilities) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL IND D 554.7 Withdrawn Cosmas Research Lab Ltd FB WC limits IND D 130 Withdrawn Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 40 Withdrawn Gmr Hyderabad International FB Fac IND A- 550 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND BBB+ Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND A- 750 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND BBB+ Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND A- 690 Upgraded from Airport Ltd IND BBB+ (reduced from INR1,000m) Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II NCD IND AAA(SO) 8000 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III NCD IND AAA(SO) 15250 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV NCD IND AAA(SO) 3520 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series V NCD IND AAA(SO) 550 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 729.4 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 800 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A+ 1450 Assigned Oberon Power Corporation Long-TL IND BBB- 480 Withdrawn Paragon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 4 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 40 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/IND 156 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/IND 600 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)