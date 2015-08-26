Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Overseas Corporation Non-FB facility IND A4+ 550 Assigned RBM Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned RSWM Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A1+ 1485 Upgraded from IND A1 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Non-FB WC limit IND A1 268 Upgraded Ltd from IND A2 Vasishta Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 1300 Assigned Ltd Visen Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 3830 Affirmed Visen Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB Provisional 750 Assigned limits IND A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporate Power Ltd Senior project TL IND C 20300 Withdrawn phases 1 (suspended) Corporate Power Ltd Senior project TL IND C 23870 Withdrawn phases 2 (suspended) Corporate Power Ltd subordinate project IND C 1450 Withdrawn TL (suspended) Gurunanak Industries FB WC limit IND B- 62.5 Affirmed Jindal Overseas Corporation FB facility IND BB/ 100 Assigned IND A4+ Maithon Power Ltd FB WC limits IND 1000 Withdrawn A+(suspended) Maithon Power Ltd Non-FB Fac, IND 1250 Withdrawn comprising BGs A+(suspended) Maithon Power Ltd LOC IND 250 Withdrawn A+(suspended) Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd WC loan IND BB+ 180 Assigned Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG IND BB+ 10 Assigned Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC IND BB+ 30 Assigned RBM Industries Long-TL IND BB- 70.8 Assigned RBM Industries FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 50 Assigned IND A4+ RSN Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 125 Assigned RSWM Ltd TL IND A+ 9326.7 Upgraded from IND A RSWM Ltd FB WC limit IND A+ / 8200 Upgraded IND A1+ from IND A / IND A1 Sona BLW Precision Forgings TL IND A- 1146 Upgraded Ltd from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR1,303m) Sona BLW Precision Forgings FB WC limit IND A- / 525 Upgraded Ltd IND A1 from IND BBB+ / IND A2 Vasishta Constructions Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 114.6 Assigned Ltd Vasishta Constructions Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB- / 180 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Visen Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 420 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)