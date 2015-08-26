Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jindal Overseas Corporation Non-FB facility IND A4+ 550 Assigned
RBM Industries Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned
RSWM Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A1+ 1485 Upgraded
from
IND A1
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Non-FB WC limit IND A1 268 Upgraded
Ltd from IND A2
Vasishta Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 1300 Assigned
Ltd
Visen Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 3830 Affirmed
Visen Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB Provisional 750 Assigned
limits IND A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Corporate Power Ltd Senior project TL IND C 20300 Withdrawn
phases 1 (suspended)
Corporate Power Ltd Senior project TL IND C 23870 Withdrawn
phases 2 (suspended)
Corporate Power Ltd subordinate project IND C 1450 Withdrawn
TL (suspended)
Gurunanak Industries FB WC limit IND B- 62.5 Affirmed
Jindal Overseas Corporation FB facility IND BB/ 100 Assigned
IND A4+
Maithon Power Ltd FB WC limits IND 1000 Withdrawn
A+(suspended)
Maithon Power Ltd Non-FB Fac, IND 1250 Withdrawn
comprising BGs A+(suspended)
Maithon Power Ltd LOC IND 250 Withdrawn
A+(suspended)
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd WC loan IND BB+ 180 Assigned
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG IND BB+ 10 Assigned
Mms Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC IND BB+ 30 Assigned
RBM Industries Long-TL IND BB- 70.8 Assigned
RBM Industries FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 50 Assigned
IND A4+
RSN Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 125 Assigned
RSWM Ltd TL IND A+ 9326.7 Upgraded
from IND A
RSWM Ltd FB WC limit IND A+ / 8200 Upgraded
IND A1+ from IND A
/ IND A1
Sona BLW Precision Forgings TL IND A- 1146 Upgraded
Ltd from IND BBB+
(reduced from INR1,303m)
Sona BLW Precision Forgings FB WC limit IND A- / 525 Upgraded
Ltd IND A1 from IND BBB+
/ IND A2
Vasishta Constructions Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 114.6 Assigned
Ltd
Vasishta Constructions Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB- / 180 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Visen Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 420 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)