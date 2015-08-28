Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HELA Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1 37.5 Affirmed reduced from INR107.5m Mindtree Ltd FB WC limits IND A1+ 2320 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,210m) Mindtree Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1380 Affirmed (increased from INR50m) N.N Global Mercantile Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Prince Industries NFB WC Fac IND A3 260 Assigned Prince S.W.R Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A3 370 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 396.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR412.5m) Tata Lockheed Martin NFB WC IND A1 3320 Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd (increased from INR55.5m) Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1 165 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 30000 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills TL IND B 20.06 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B/ 40 Assigned IND A4 HELA Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A 350 Affirmed IDL Specialty Chemicals Ltd NCDs IND A+(SO) 1000 Affirmed IMCOLA Crane Company Pvt Ltd LT TL IND BBB 382.4 Affirmed IMCOLA Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 24.6 Affirmed IMCOLA Crane Company Pvt Ltd Loan equivalent IND BBB 82 Affirmed risk facility Mahindra Integrated Township NCDs IND AA- 750 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Integrated Township FB limits IND AA- 250 Assigned Ltd N.N Global Mercantile Pvt. FB WC limits IND B+ 300 Upgraded Ltd from (increased from INR100m) IND B+ Nova Integrated Systems Ltd TL IND A/ 50 Withdrawn IND A1 Nova Integrated Systems Ltd FB WC IND A/ 200 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) IND A1 Nova Integrated Systems Ltd Non-FB WC IND A/ 245 Assigned (reduced from INR255m) IND A1 /Affirmed Prince Industries Fund based WC Fac IND BBB- 350 Assigned Prince Industries Long-TL IND BBB- 90 Assigned Prince S.W.R Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based WC Fac IND BBB- 650 Assigned Prince S.W.R Systems Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 180 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd TL IND A 460 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Tata Advanced Systems Ltd FB WC limit IND A 300 Affirmed Tata Lockheed Martin FB WC IND A/ 900 Affirmed Aerostructures Ltd IND A1 (increased from INR300m) Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd TL IND A 583 Affirmed (increased from INR330m) Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd FB WC IND A 280 Affirmed Vijay Textiles Ltd FB WC limit IND D 565.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR750.0m) Vijay Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND D 956.7 Affirmed (increased from INR636.7m) Vijay Textiles Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 10 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)