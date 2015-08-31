Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 250 Upgraded from IND A2+ Healthcare Global Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 103.8 Affirmed Enterprises Ltd reduced from INR 468m Healthcare Medi-Surge Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ (SO) 19.8 Affirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd increased from INR15.4m SRS Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Healthcare Global LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Enterprises Ltd Healthcare Global TL IND BBB 1346.2 Affirmed Enterprises Ltd increased from INR 1,057m Healthcare Global FB WC limits IND BBB /A3+ 550 Affirmed Enterprises Ltd increased from INR 475m Healthcare Global Vijay TL IND BBB(SO) 70.7 Withdrawn Oncology Pvt Ltd Healthcare Global Vijay FB WC limits IND BBB(SO) /4.5 Withdrawn Oncology Pvt Ltd A3+ (SO) Healthcare Medi-Surge TL IND BBB (SO) 178.2 Affirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd reduced from INR220.7m Healthcare Medi-Surge FB WC limits IND BBB (SO) 25 Affirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd /A3+ (SO) Heera Moti Textiles India LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Pvt Ltd Heera Moti Textiles India Long-TL IND B+ 20.92 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Heera Moti Textiles India FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /A4+ 147.5 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Kruthikha Dryer LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Kruthikha Dryer Long-TL IND BB- 32.63 Assigned Kruthikha Dryer FB WC Fac IND BB- /A4+ 6.5 Assigned Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn (suspended) Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 1500 Withdrawn (suspended) SRS Modern Sales Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- SRS Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 750 Upgraded from IND BB- Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)