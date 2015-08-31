Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 250 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Healthcare Global Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 103.8 Affirmed
Enterprises Ltd
reduced from INR 468m
Healthcare Medi-Surge Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ (SO) 19.8 Affirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd
increased from INR15.4m
SRS Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Healthcare Global LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Enterprises Ltd
Healthcare Global TL IND BBB 1346.2 Affirmed
Enterprises Ltd
increased from INR 1,057m
Healthcare Global FB WC limits IND BBB /A3+ 550 Affirmed
Enterprises Ltd
increased from INR 475m
Healthcare Global Vijay TL IND BBB(SO) 70.7 Withdrawn
Oncology Pvt Ltd
Healthcare Global Vijay FB WC limits IND BBB(SO) /4.5 Withdrawn
Oncology Pvt Ltd A3+ (SO)
Healthcare Medi-Surge TL IND BBB (SO) 178.2 Affirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd
reduced from INR220.7m
Healthcare Medi-Surge FB WC limits IND BBB (SO) 25 Affirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd /A3+ (SO)
Heera Moti Textiles India LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Heera Moti Textiles India Long-TL IND B+ 20.92 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Heera Moti Textiles India FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /A4+ 147.5 Assigned
Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Kruthikha Dryer LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Kruthikha Dryer Long-TL IND BB- 32.63 Assigned
Kruthikha Dryer FB WC Fac IND BB- /A4+ 6.5 Assigned
Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 1500 Withdrawn
(suspended)
SRS Modern Sales Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND BB-
SRS Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 750 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)