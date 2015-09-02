Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 1, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non FBL IND A2+ 40 Assigned
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non FBL IND A2+ 40 Provisional
increased from INR20m ; of the total proposed non-fund based limit of INR60m rated last year,
INR40m has been
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 9.8 Assigned
Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned
short-TL *
*Includes a bank guarantee and a letter of credit totalling INR100m
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 44.1 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chhattisgarh State Power CSPDCL Bonds Issue IND A (SO) 2575 Assigned
Distribution Co. Ltd 2014-15
Ganpati Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Development Co. Ltd
Ganpati Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 130 Assigned
Development Co. Ltd
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 100 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 40 Assigned
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 80 Provisional
Gs Distributors Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Gs Distributors Ltd WC TL IND BB- 40 Assigned
Gs Distributors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /A4+ 190 Assigned
JMD Oils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Downgraded from
IND BB+
JMD Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Downgraded from
IND BB+
JMD Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B /A4 2800 Downgraded from
IND BB+ /A4+
JMD Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B /A4 5190 Downgraded from
IND BB+ /A4+
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 404.3 Assigned
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 120 Assigned
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 65 Provisional
Society For The Advancement Bk loans IND BBB- 148.53 Affirmed
Of Environmental Sciences
increased from INR90.40m
Society For The Advancement WC Fac IND BBB- 80 Affirmed
Of Environmental Sciences
increased from INR61m
Society For The Advancement Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB- 95 Withdrawn
Of Environmental Sciences
Sunteck Realty Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Sunteck Realty Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1250 Assigned
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 375.3 Assigned
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 190 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
