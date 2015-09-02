Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non FBL IND A2+ 40 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non FBL IND A2+ 40 Provisional increased from INR20m ; of the total proposed non-fund based limit of INR60m rated last year, INR40m has been Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 9.8 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned short-TL * *Includes a bank guarantee and a letter of credit totalling INR100m Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 44.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhattisgarh State Power CSPDCL Bonds Issue IND A (SO) 2575 Assigned Distribution Co. Ltd 2014-15 Ganpati Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Development Co. Ltd Ganpati Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 130 Assigned Development Co. Ltd Globe Forex & Travels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB+ Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 100 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 40 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FBL IND A- 80 Provisional Gs Distributors Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gs Distributors Ltd WC TL IND BB- 40 Assigned Gs Distributors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /A4+ 190 Assigned JMD Oils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Downgraded from IND BB+ JMD Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Downgraded from IND BB+ JMD Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B /A4 2800 Downgraded from IND BB+ /A4+ JMD Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B /A4 5190 Downgraded from IND BB+ /A4+ Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 404.3 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 120 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 65 Provisional Society For The Advancement Bk loans IND BBB- 148.53 Affirmed Of Environmental Sciences increased from INR90.40m Society For The Advancement WC Fac IND BBB- 80 Affirmed Of Environmental Sciences increased from INR61m Society For The Advancement Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB- 95 Withdrawn Of Environmental Sciences Sunteck Realty Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1250 Assigned Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 375.3 Assigned Victory Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /A3 190 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)