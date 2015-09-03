Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- High Ground Enterprise Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 5 Assigned Touch Tone Teleservices NFB WC facility IND A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aphelion Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Aphelion Finance Pvt Ltd CC facility IND BB- 100 Upgraded from IND B+ Aphelion Finance Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 50 Assigned Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 157.3 Assigned Ghodawat Agro Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 80 Assigned High Ground Enterprise Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned High Ground Enterprise Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 37.5 Assigned High Ground Enterprise Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 202.5 Assigned Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II notes IND AA 6000 Affirmed National Highways Authority Proposed tax-free IND AAA 240000 Assigned Of India bonds Ozone Infra Projects LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ozone Infra Projects FB WC Fac IND BB- /A4+ 75 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Ltd Shilpi Cable Technologies FB WC limits IND A- /A2+ 1750 Assigned Ltd Shilpi Cable Technologies Non-FB WC limits IND A- /A2+ 5185 Assigned Ltd Shilpi Cable Technologies FB WC limits IND A- /A2+ 500 Provisional Ltd Shilpi Cable Technologies NFB WC limits IND A- /A2+ 2315 Provisional Ltd Touch Tone Teleservices LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Touch Tone Teleservices FB WC facility IND B+ 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)